A "simple" traditional Akan marriage list making rounds on social media has got many people talking

The list comprising bride price, the gifts for the lady's parents and siblings, among other things, has whet the appetite of the youth for getting married

Netizens who saw the post were impressed at the simplicity of the list and took to the comment section to express their views

The list contained the bride's price, gifts for the bride's parents and siblings, items for the marriage ceremony, and many others.

A breakdown of items in the list

The bride price on the list was GH¢500 and two bottles of Schnapps. The man and his family also offer the woman's father a piece of cloth, Ahenema sandals, GH¢500, and one bottle of drink.

The prospective spouse and his family must also provide the bride's mum with a full piece of cloth, headgear, slippers, and GH¢300.

Additionally, the man must pay GH¢200 for the engagement, buy the rings and Bible for the bride, four cans of soft drinks, two cans of beer, one suitcase, six pieces of cloth, and four pairs of ladies' shoes, among other items.

See the complete list below:

Netizens delighted over bride list

The list making rounds online has triggered excitement among the youth. Many expressed their desire to get married following the release of the list.

@troyisme_ wrote:

"Ow nice so anything above this is a scam."

@TheNigsPastor wrote:

"This is supposed to be the simplest Traditional Marriage list because the woman isn’t for sale and has a family as well so the groom can’t do any crazy thing in their union."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"I’m definitely not taking ghc 200 for akonta sikan."

@Kakutey_ wrote:

"So marriage is that easy and you guys are not getting married? With this list, I just need ¢7000.00 and a woman. Asuwear, kwatakwata by December, ago marry.

@rache16348 wrote:

"Wow this is very cheap."

@ysarfoboafo wrote:

"This really makes sense , but in all honesty you can’t use 1500 for capital in this economy."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"10k go be this. Vhim, you dieer adey wait some money e come arh."

Ewe marriage list

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the marriage list for Ewes. That piece noted that traditional marriages are an important practice that, if not performed, would mean that the parties in question are not married.

In the Ewe setting, the couple has some obligations to perform, and among these are procedures that come with the traditional engagement list presentation.

