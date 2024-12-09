NDC Candidate Faustina Elikplim Akurugu Sezies Dome Kwabenya From NPP, Takes Over From Adwoa Safo
- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, won her contest
- Akurugu defeated the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Mike Oquaye Jr to win the seat for the NPP for the first time
- Akurugu will replace Sarah Adwoa Safo, who lost to Oquaye in the NPP parliamentary primary
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has made history by winning the seat for her party for the first time.
Akurugu defeated the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Mike Oquaye Jr. She won with 51,634 votes while Oquaye Jnr trailed with 50,477 votes.
She improved on her record-setting performance in 2020 with 40.64%.
The Dome-Kwabenya constituency, formed prior to the 2004 elections after being carved out of the then-Abokobi-Madina constituency, has been an NPP stronghold in the Greater Accra Region.
On the parliamentary side, the NDC did not cross the 40% mark in the constituency until 2020, with its best performance coming in 2008 when Zita Okaikoi captured 39.5% of the vote.
Adwoa Safo lost the Dome Kwabenya NPP primary to Oquaye, who is the CEO of the Free Zones Authority.
NPP delegates in Dome-Kwabenya voiced overwhelming opposition to Adwoa Safo because of her long absence from her role as a legislator.
Adwoa Safo's troubles
After a contentious absence from work for much of 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana in November 2022.
The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.
Adwoa Safo's prolonged absence from her legislative role nearly cost her her seat as the leadership of the Majority Caucus initiated an action to kick her out.
She publicly apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP and the leadership of Parliament for her conduct.
