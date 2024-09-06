The National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to broadcast its meeting with the Electoral Commission on the 2024 provisional voter register

Boamah, in a Facebook post, however, said the NDC executives will work to broadcast the meeting on their own

The NDC has been accusing the government and the Electoral Commission of trying to rig the upcoming election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to broadcast its meeting with the Electoral Commission on the 2024 provisional voters register amid some contentions.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, indicated an attempt to ruffle the feathers of the commission after requests for live media coverage were shot down.

The NDC wants to broadcast an Electoral Commission meeting on the voters register. Source: Dr. Omane Boamah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Boamah said the NDC executives expected to be at the meeting and would work to broadcast the meeting on their own.

The NDC has expressed misgivings about how the electoral roll has been managed and accused the government of trying to rig the 2024 election.

“We are serving notice that the NDC will not tolerate the unfolding daylight advance robbery/rigging of Election 2024 to materialise.”

“This being the case, at today’s meeting at the Corporate office of the EC near the National Cathedral, we shall also serve as the broadcast outlets in the meeting and after the meeting.”

Why the NDC is upset with the Electoral Commission?

The NDC has said it has identified some discrepancies in the provisional voters register.

The party is concerned that the register has been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls.

It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register ahead of the ongoing public exhibition.

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and July 18, 2024. But it missed its timelines, sparking protests from the NDC.

Bryan Acheampong stokes rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported that Bryan Acheampong has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use every means to win the 2024 general elections.

Acheampong, also the agriculture minister, believes victory for the NDC is impossible. He made similar comments in April 2023, which were criticised as reckless.

Source: YEN.com.gh