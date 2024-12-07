An aide to the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joyce Bawa Mogtari has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the ongoing elections.

Speaking moments after casting her ballot, Madam Joyce said the NDC is aware of several plans of its political opponent to manipulate the elections.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, aide to former president Mahama, accuses NPP of plotting to rig the elections. Photo credit: Joyce Bawah Mogtari/Facebook.

Mrs Mogtari further enumerated some of the several plots that the NPP hoped to rely on to undermine the mandate and will of the people of Ghana.

"There's been various attempts and various plots to rig the election. It's a plan for all of us. Sometimes we talk about rigging as if it is only when you go to the ballot box or when there is ballot stuffing and reprinting of fake ballot papers and all of that" she said

"But any attempt to intimidate, any attempt to cause fear and panic or some anxiety to prevent you from going to cast your ballot. These are all attempts to suppress the voter," she added.

The aide to the former president, who is also the flagbearer of the NDC made these remarks in an interview with TV3.

