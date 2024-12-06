A video of a Ghanaian man proposing to his long-time girlfriend has surfaced on social media

In a video, the young man was spotted popping the question to his girlfriend while on his knees and holding a promise ring

This romantic gesture took place at the NDC's final rally ahead of the December 7 general election,

A romantic Ghanaian man has expressed love to his girlfriend in an incredible fashion that left many in awe.

The young man took advantage of the excitement and energy at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rally to propose marriage to his long-time girlfriend.

A romantic Ghanaian man proposes to his girlfriend at the NDC campaign rally ahead of the 2024 election Photo credit: @lupi_love_akwapem_hemaa/TikTok & UGC.

Source: TikTok

A video circulating on social media captured the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, on his knees, putting what looked like a promise ring on his girlfriend's finger.

The young lady, whose name is also not yet known, acted shy while her beau gently popped the question and put the ring on her finger.

The romantic proposal was met with cheers and applause from the party supporters in attendance at the scene.

Clad in their political party colours, the couple's romantic display added another layer of excitement to the rally, which was otherwise focused on politics and the upcoming election.

NDC ends campaign with a massive rally

The National Democratic Congress held its final rally for the Saturday, December 7, 2024, general elections at the Madina Zurak Park in Accra on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The event was graced by top executives of the party as well as its teeming supporters from across the country.

Former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer urged supporters of the party and well-meaning Ghanaians to go out on Saturday to vote for him.

While addressing the gathering, Mahama reiterated his promise to transform and revitalise Ghana's ailing economy.

He further promised to crack down on corruption with the introduction of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) if elected as president for the second time.

Netizens react to the NDC couple's video

Upon coming across the video on social media, netizens thronged the comment section to share their views,

@Obaa Antwiwaa said:

"NDC wedding. Mahama chairman. Ghana sweet."

@Asem nu ay3 sensitive also said:

"Lupi your caption weak me."

@Asem nu ay3 sensitive commented:

"New comers fo ben nie."

Mahama urges security agencies to be professional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president Mahama urged the security agencies to exhibit fairness and professionalism during the general election.

He further cautioned them against involving themselves in any attempt to undermine the integrity of the elections.

Speaking at the final rally, the presidential candidate of the NDC said the party was poised for victory and would not accept any ploy to subvert the will of the people of Ghana.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh