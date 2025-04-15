Renowned Ghanaian dancer Afronita commemorated the first anniversary of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy

She took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her and the members of her dance academy rocking matching outfits

Congratulatory messages poured in for Afronita for being persistent in her mission of nurturing young dancers

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita celebrated the first anniversary of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy (ASKA), on April 14, 2025.

Afronita celebrates the first anniversary of her dance academy. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita's dance academy marks one year

Afronita shared beautiful pictures of her and members of her dance academy clad in matching outfits, with some of the outfits they wore in certain pictures being of different colours.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afronita, the CEO of ASKA, noted that it had been a year of giving children the reason to smile and be superstars.

She praised God for how far they had come despite it being a year, and she thanked Ghanaians and everyone for their unwavering support, which kept them going.

"A year of giving kids a reason to smile, believe, laugh and shine like the stars they were born to be! 🥹🌟🩷🩵AfroStar Kids Academy is 1 today and I’ll like to thank God for trusting me with such a great role. Thank you all for your support and love, it really did keep us going!"

In her gratitude message, which she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, Afronita, thanked every parent and child of ASKA. She congratulated them for being a part of this beautiful journey and thanked them for their commitment and cooperation.

The 21-year-old dancer thanked every single person who played a role in this beautiful journey, adding that she did appreciate them. The 2024 Britain's Got Talent star concluded her beautiful message by saying,

"Cheers to ASKA @ 1, Cheers to more beautiful years of celebration! Cheers to higher heights and greater opportunities! Cheers to impact and growth! 🥂The CEO, Afronitaaa."

Reactions to Afronita's dance academy turning one

Below are the congratulatory messages people left in the comments section as AfroStar Kids Academy turned one:

kadimaproductions said:

"Happy 1️⃣ YEAR anniversary 🎊💫."

adjoa_lee said:

"Awwww happy one year anniversary my people 😍🥰🥰🎉🎉🎉."

bengold_graphix said:

"You are giving some kids here a meaning for their future thank you so much"

musliyatu said:

"A year of God's Grace and Blessings. May God give you strength and wisdom to keep going. Keep inspiring us. Congratulations ASKA🌟🩷🩵🥳🥳🎉🎉🎊🎊."

joycelynsimpson said:

"Glory Glory Glory 🔥🔥🔥 Elohim we are grateful 🙏🙏🙏."

shalom__crown said:

"Awwwwww; congratulations Danita 😍😍. Many more growth on the way baby🔥."

Afronita and ASKA members

Afronita and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

