Ghanaian Lady Laments Being Single, Prays To God For A Good Man: "I Don't Like Security Personnel"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady opening up about being single and the kind of guy she wants to date has generated reactions online
- She made it known to a social media user that she is not ready to date anyone who works as a security personnel
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's dating preferences
A young Ghanaian lady has generated reactions online after a video of her went viral.
This comes after she posted a video on TikTok flaunting her beauty, in which she disclosed via the voiceover that she wanted a man in her life.
With this, she first made it known that she desired a good man who would love and understand her.
The young lady also prayed for someone who would value and appreciate her.
A social media user who expressed a desire to enter a relationship with the lady was quickly turned down.
The lady explained that she was not interested in dating any security personnel.
"Please I am sorry, I don't like any security personnel, Thank you," she replied.
The video captioned "My humble prayer request" had 11,000 likes and 1,500 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the lady's prayer
Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their opinions on the lady's prayer for a lover.
Steve Kofi commented:
"What are you waiting for if only you have inner beauty, then I'm ready for you."
Gad kusi junior indicated:
"Are you serious about what you are saying de3."
Agyemang Williams added:
"May heaven respond to your request to God's glorification."
Kobbyanointed592 added:
"May the Lord answer ur prayer obaa adwoa."
Kalu indicated:
"God is in control."
Mother of one laments being single
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady expressed frustration over her inability to find a boyfriend.
A video on TikTok showed the young lady lamenting that men refused to date her because she was a single mother.
She complained that the move by some men to ignore ladies because they were single mothers was wrong.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
