A Ghanaian secondary school teacher has shared an inspiring story of how he turned his life around by following sound financial advice.

The young teacher stated that he struggled to manage his finances until he met Ghanaian finance coach Obeng Darko, who guided him to turn things around.

Ghanaian teacher builds a house in four months and buys a car from his side business. Photo credit: Obeng Darko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sharing a testimony at a recent conference, the Ghanaian teacher, whose name has yet to be identified, explained that he owned a side hustle but struggled to manage the cash inflows coming into the business.

However, after following and implementing the teachings of Mr Darko, he experienced significant growth in his business.

As a result of the business's success, he was able to build a house in four months.

"I join his Facebook live session every Saturday and decided to implement his teachings, which helped me grow the business. When I later decided to build a house, it was easier. I bought the land on December 19, and by April, I was done with it. I moved into the house with my wife and kids within four months,” he said.

Aside from that, the young man, a teacher at Opoku Ware Senior High School, disclosed that he also bought a private car two months after moving into the new house with his wife and children.

Having experienced the benefits of discipline, the young teacher advised fellow entrepreneurs to take their time to grow their businesses before thinking of acquiring properties.

Obeng Darko is a financial education and personali development expert. Photo credit: Obeng Darko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Obeng Darko is an entrepreneur, financial education and personal development expert.

He has impacted and changed several lives with his teachings, urging the youth to venture into entrepreneurship.

Netizens react to the Ghanaian teacher's video

The video of the Ghanaian teacher has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

Below are a few of the comments:

@princeosei88 said:

"People like this gives me so much encouragement."

@Peter Lucy also said:

"Buy land, register it then focus on the business if not price of land is increasing so much and the location too maybe bad."

@Perpetual/kukscollection commented:

"He is so right. I learnt that from a successful business woman."

@BIYAAJA also commented:

"Very good encounter. Obeng Darko, you are really changing lives."

Ghanaian nurse opens up about side business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian nurse opened up how she established multiple streams of income after listening to Mr Darko.

The young lady, known as Josephine, said she had established four side businesses in addition to her regular job.

Many netizens who came across Josephine's video on TikTok thronged the comment section to share their entrepreneurship journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh