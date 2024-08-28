Ghanaian Graduate Delights As He Becomes A Coconut Seller: "I Buy One At GH¢1 And Sell It At GH¢5"
- A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up on his work as a coconut seller has left many people inspired
- This comes after he opened up on his earnings and indicated that he is delighted to be a coconut seller
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the young man on his work
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A young Ghanaian graduate is delighted he took to the decision to become a coconut seller.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTompage of @tv3gh_official, the young man Prince, who spoke impeccable English, rubbished the notion by some that selling coconuts was a low-earning and demeaning job.
Setting the records straight, he explained that he makes over 80 per cent profit and had even planned to expand his business by opening a shop in Accra.
Ghanaian man rejoices as he relocates to Armenia, vibes with pretty Obroni lady: "I am happy I came here"
"When we go to the village, we buy one coconut at GH¢1 and come and sell it at GHc5 in Accra."
He also quashed claims that all coconut sellers are illiterates who took to selling coconuts as their last resort.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 30 comments was captioned:
"Prince, a coconut vendor, talks about his daily experiences hawking in Osu's streets. Prince emphasises the rationale behind his coconut business as well as the health advantages of coconut for customers.He discussed how his coconut business generates 80% profit for him."
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend the coconut seller
Many people who commented on the post praised the young man, with others urging him to keep on working hard.
Ghanaian construction worker in Canada appeals to relatives in video: "Be grateful if we send you money"
Cyrus Doe commented;
"No wonder I don't buy coconut at Accra., too expensive."
anitadurk commented:
"Aww he’s speaking sense."
Abengeh_gh added:
"Real hustle God bless ur hustle brr."
margare425 replied:
"That coconut business money dey into rough."
adamnurudeen1599@gmail.com added:
"Don't mind them.you are doing a decent job."
IamWhoIam reacted:
"The money these guys are making from this business will shock you. very lucrative biz."
Ghanaian doctor quits job to sell coconuts
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man opened up about why he quit his job as a medical doctor to go into coconut farming.
In an interview on the YouTube page of The Ghanaian Farmer, Dr Samuel Hodor Mensah said his decision to quit his job because of his passion for farming.
He said that after working in the medical field for five years, he felt it was time to concentrate fully on farming.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.