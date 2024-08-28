A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up on his work as a coconut seller has left many people inspired

This comes after he opened up on his earnings and indicated that he is delighted to be a coconut seller

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the young man on his work

A young Ghanaian graduate is delighted he took to the decision to become a coconut seller.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTompage of @tv3gh_official, the young man Prince, who spoke impeccable English, rubbished the notion by some that selling coconuts was a low-earning and demeaning job.

Setting the records straight, he explained that he makes over 80 per cent profit and had even planned to expand his business by opening a shop in Accra.

"When we go to the village, we buy one coconut at GH¢1 and come and sell it at GHc5 in Accra."

He also quashed claims that all coconut sellers are illiterates who took to selling coconuts as their last resort.

Ghanaians commend the coconut seller

Many people who commented on the post praised the young man, with others urging him to keep on working hard.

Cyrus Doe commented;

"No wonder I don't buy coconut at Accra., too expensive."

anitadurk commented:

"Aww he’s speaking sense."

Abengeh_gh added:

"Real hustle God bless ur hustle brr."

margare425 replied:

"That coconut business money dey into rough."

adamnurudeen1599@gmail.com added:

"Don't mind them.you are doing a decent job."

IamWhoIam reacted:

"The money these guys are making from this business will shock you. very lucrative biz."

