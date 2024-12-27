A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after a video of her sharing relationship tips on how to woo a woman surfaced

She lamented that some men often tend to keep their interest in ladies a secret only to make it known at the wrong time

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns of the young lady

A Ghanaian lady, @fatidjoletohas, has voiced his frustration with some men regarding expressing interest in a lady.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the lady in an angry mood calling out some men who fail to open up about their true feelings to a lady.

She complained that most often, men harbouring a secret crush on a lady tend to act love-shy or too timid to confess their feelings.

The lady added that the refusal of such men to be open about what they want also sends a bad signal to the lady, leading to eventual rejection.

The video concluded with the lady urging men to be bold and open when interacting with ladies they admire.

"Some of when you meet us, just go straight to the point. Like, I am interested in you, and let's talk. Just go straight to the point."

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaian men disagree with the lady

Social media users who took to the comment section shared their opinions on the concerns raised by the lady.

𝑻𝙝𝒆 𝑪𝙞𝑻𝙮𝒁𝙚𝒏 commented:

"So you too,you know he’s interested and you’re also watching him?cos he ankasa he doesn’t know how to go about it so help him too."

LIF wrote:

"Same people go come and say u just meet norr u are interested herh woman."

Sequence added:

"Madam madam ,if we do that u people will say he's not romantic he's not this and that and bla bla bla."

