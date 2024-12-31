An SHS graduate has been captured in a trending video tearing his result slip into pieces

A young Ghanaian man, who recently sat for his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), was left hugely disappointed after checking his result.

The results of the 2024 WASSCE were released on Monday, December 30, 2024, by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

However, the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, woefully failed his papers.

Feeling disappointed, the Senior High School (SHS) graduate shredded his printed results in public.

In a video circulating on social media, the SHS graduate was seen tearing his result slip into pieces right in front of the printing press.

Failing his WASSCE result means the young man would not get the chance to further his education at the university.

This, perhaps, informs his reaction after checking his result as the future looks bleak.

However, the young man has an opportunity to resit his WASSCE papers if he is genuinely serious about turning his life around.

SHS graduate's video goes viral

The video of the SHS graduate has gone viral, with many Ghanaians sharing their views on it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Akosua said:

"But Chaley the results are baddddd at a point where l had to breathe and then continue to check eiiii."

@AMG Awudu also said:

"Dem no force kraa Xmas season wey dem release results."

@Playstore commented:

"Those saying school can't make u rich, if Nana Addo and his ministers didn't go to school like will they chop our monies ruff ruff?"

@real_bengazy also commented:

"Masa you will pay the fees oo because it’s my fathers tax you can’t waste it just like that."

2024 WASSCE released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examination Council released the 2024 WASSCE results after a few weeks of delay due to the government's indebtedness.

Subject results of 4,108 candidates were cancelled due to some exam malpractices.

Additionally, some results of 781 students and the entire results of 209 candidates have been withheld on grounds of suspected exam malpractices.

