An okada rider has caused a buzz on social media after he asserted that his job fetches him more than the take-home pay of an average banker in Ghana

The unidentified man said he makes GH¢7,000 a month from a daily savings of GH¢200

Many netizens who came across the video on TikTok shared their views on his claims

A young Ghanaian man has opened up about the lucrative nature of his job as a motor rider, popularly known as okada.

Speaking to Richknob, a social media content creator, the okada rider claimed that he earns more than an average banker in Ghana.

A Ghanaian man who works as an okada rider claims he earns more than an average Ghanaian banker. Photo credit: @richkhob/TikTok.

In a month, the unidentified motor rider said he could earn about GH¢7,000 from his job.

The Ghanaian man said his work earns him enough to support himself and his loved ones, adding that he saves GH¢200 daily from his profits.

"Motor riders dey earn more than a banker, per month. I fi earn like GH¢7,000 because I dey put GH¢200 down every day," he stated.

Reactions to the okada rider's claims

The Okada rider's claims about how much he earns from his job garnered reactions in the comment section of the video shared on TikTok by @richkhob.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 6.6k likes and 604 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

@MORO97 said:

"200 * 12 = 2400 bro how explain the 7000 earnings."

@Ash Kay replied:

"bro, make your maths teacher no see this oooo. when your mates were singing 30days has September, you were singing skelewu."

@Chairmann also said:

"At the end bankers will build but motor riders can't build. Why?"

@niitsoobi wrote:

"It may be true, even my brother a trotro driver earns 1.5k per week as savings."

@michaelmawusi also wrote:

"Ofui!! Maybe mobile bankers. Go n ask the starters at Zenith, Ecobank n Co."

@wisky0594677953 commented:

"It’s true oo u can get the 200 a day but u can’t save 200 a day Eii."

@Francis leek replied:

"Who told you … I’m a bolt driver I earn that 7,000 but I think okada earn more than us sef .."

Okada rider opens up about his work

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that another okada rider opened up about how much he makes in a week from his job.

The man stated that he makes a minimum of GH¢1,800 every week from his work after working for 12 hours daily.

