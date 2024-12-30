A diasporan Ghanaian lady has showcased her grandmother's luxurious house in Ghana to debunk negative stereotypes about Africa

According to the lady, identified on TikTok as Zaria, many Americans think Africans live in the bushes

She said she displayed her grandmother's plush mansion in Ghana to challenge that misconception and promote a positive image of Africa.

A Ghanaian lady living in the diaspora has taken to social media to debunk some negative stereotypes about Africa.

Many Americans and Europeans hold the wrong perception that Africans are reeling in abject poverty and live in huts and trees.

However, the young lady, identified as Zaria, took it upon herself to challenge and quash those negative stereotypes about people living in the motherland by showcasing her grandmother's plush mansion in Ghana.

Zaria, who is currently in Ghana for vacation, shared a video tour of the luxurious property, which features modern amenities, elegant decor, and breathtaking views.

"They say that Africans live in the bush. So let me show you my grandmother's bush in Ghana," she said while giving a tour of the beautiful mansion.

The young lady's tour of her granny's house in Ghana focused mainly on the interior, which is fitted with some of the most luxurious modern decor.

Zaria's video goes viral.

Zaria's video has gone viral on social media, with many praising her for challenging stereotypes and promoting a positive image of Africa.

As of the time of filing this report, the video had been watched by more than 300k people, garnering over 299k likes and 3.6k comments.

@Kaylis Beauty said:

"In Africa, we don’t do mortgages; it's either cash or rent, no two ways about it."

@Z3us2020 also said:

"Home looks better than the average home in America. Is that an average home for Ghana?"

@LB commented:

"Madam, they need to know it is paid off; remind them it is not a loan or mortgage."

@Casey also commented:

"Everything I’ve seen in Africa is absolutely beautiful. The homes are no exception."

Cost of building in Ghana

