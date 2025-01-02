A video of a man's reaction after a devastating fire razed his shop on New Year's Day has generated reactions on social media

A young Ghanaian man is counting his losses in the aftermath of a devasting fire that destroyed his shop on New Year's Day.

The man who owns a boutique at an undisclosed location took to TikTok to share his reaction to the fire disaster that damaged goods and property worth thousands of cedis.

Firecrackers caused the fire

In a video, the disgruntled entrepreneur said it all happened on January 1, 2024, when he got a message around 2 am that his shop was on fire.

The man, who sounded sad and distressed, explained that he opened the shop less than a month ago and never envisaged that such a disaster would befall him.

He said eyewitness reports indicate that the fire was caused by firecrackers set off by some unknown persons.

"2025 began on a sad note for me. This is a boutique I opened less than one month ago. The shop has been burnt completely. I am now coming to start life all over again."

Ghanaians react to market fires

Social media users who took to the video's comments section consoled the young entrepreneur on his loss, with many assuring him that he would bounce back on his feet.

maameboatemaa235 indicated:

"Sorry bro if u have life u have everything ok God time is always best is hard but

moonkiller1 commented:

"Bro am sorry but believe in urself u will bounce back again trust me just focus on the process."

HAMZZA DE COOLSOUL indicated:

"Sorry about that my brother buh trust in Allah,he will help you to rebuild everything more than you have lost."

Manye tsotsoo added:

"You will bounce back dear … was in your shoes last year but God came through. It won’t be an easy journey but trust me you will sail through it warm virtual hugs to you."

Jacky stated:

"May restore you guys soon. God is merciful trust me don't give up pray. For if there's a man to pray there's a God to answer. It's well with you guys."

Fire destroys Kantamanto market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire swept through the Kantamnto Market, destroying hundreds of shops.

The fire started around 1 am on January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service acted swiftly by first responding to the distress call with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House to combat the blaze.

