An upcoming Ghanaian musician has been spotted at the Kantamanto market fire scene shooting a music video

Several shops have been burnt to ashes following the fire outbreak that ravaged, arguably, the biggest secondhand clothing market in West Africa

The young man's decision to shoot his music video at the scene has sparked reactions on social media

Thousands of shops at the Kantamanto market in Accra have been ravaged by a wildfire in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025.

While many of the traders in the market are reeling in pain and counting their losses, an upcoming Ghanaian musician saw an opportunity to display his creativity.

The budding talent, identified as Marwake, was spotted in a video shared on X by Ghanaian influencer, Kalyjay (@gyaigyimii), recording a music video at the fire scene.

It's unclear what informed the decision; however, it appears that Marwake saw the fire-ravaged market scene as a perfect backdrop for the message he wanted to convey in his music video.

It could also be that the budding talent intended to use his music to highlight the struggles and resilience of the traders affected by the fire.

With a Ghanaian flag in his hands, the young man was captured in the video shared by Kalyjay, singing and making some emotionally moving gestures with his hands.

"Kantamanto is the street boutique. This tragedy is a big loss for most of us. Let my song inspire you. 2025, things be good," Marwake wrote.

Marwake's music video sparked reactions

Marwake's decision to shoot his music video at the Kantamanto fire scene sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video below:

@LengendMorgan said:

"One door closes another opens."

@TrillionPlan also said:

"So nobody slap am? Serious matter come you dey come take do music video for clout if my store burn for there like how ago slap am for scene inside ehhh"

@CNNforAfrique commented:

"Well, i haven't listened to the whole song so I reserved my comments but if the other lyrics are just like this part you posted then."

@official_pmich also commented:

"You can’t do this anywhere in Europe man I dare him to come apologize And also he should declare he is not the one that set Kantamamto ablaze because the song looked like a set up."

@JusteeKwar7884 wrote:

"If not in Ghana which else will allow this to happen….. As a serious scene someone take it do music vid for clout."

Akufo-Addo commiserate with victims of Kantamanto fore

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the victims of the Kantamanto market fire.

While delivering his last State of the Nations Address, the outgoing president said the government would investigate the cause of the inferno and implement preventive measures to prevent a future occurrence.

The Thursday, January 2, 2025 fire had ravaged the entire Kantamanto market, leaving many goods and lives in ruins.

