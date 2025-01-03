A video of a Ghanaian man wailing over the losses he recorded in the Kantamanto fire has surfaced on social media

In a video, he noted that he had lost three shops worth billions of cedis in the fire, which ravaged many shops in Accra

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken as they expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A young Ghanaian man has been heartbroken after the devastating fire incident at Kantamanto.

The man with three shops in the market noted that he had lost all the shops to the fire.

He said he sold shoes and had goods worth over GH¢20,000,000 in his shops before the fire outbreak.

However, he lost everything to the fire, which started at dawn on Thursday, January 2, 2024.

Traders are counting their losses after the fire outbreak. Many rushed to the scene to salvage their goods worth millions of Ghana cedis but to no avail since efforts of the Ghana Fire Service to quench the fire proved futile.

In the end, the market was burnt to ashes. The incident has thrown many traders into mourning, with some accusing a political party of orchestrating the incident.

Lamenting his losses in a video, the young man who also believes the fire was caused by a political indicated that it's so unfair to destroy their businesses in such a manner since they pay taxes and duties on the goods they import from other countries.

Watch the video below:

