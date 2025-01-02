A video of a Ghanaian trader reacting to the Kantamanto Market fire that destroyed hundreds of shops has gone viral

She opened up on how the market fire had affected her and appealed to the incoming government to come to the aid of the victims

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions about the market fire

A Ghanaian trader could not contain her sorrow after discovering that her shop was among the many destroyed by the Kantamanto Market fire in the early hours of January 2, 2024.

A video that has since gone viral and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the woman lamenting as she opened up about how the unfortunate incident had affected her.

Ghanaian woman laments after fire at Kantamanto Market destroys her shop. Photo credit: @ypdnews/TikTok @philimonTv/X

Source: UGC

As someone who deals in clothing, the elderly woman, during an interview, complained that she had lost goods worth GH¢400,000.

She lamented that her major worry now as a mother was how to care for her family after this fire disaster.

"I import my items from abroad, and I am also a mother. The items I imported during this festive period were not purchased, and all these items have been lost to the fire."

She also confessed that the market fire had plunged her into financial difficulty.

"I don't even have GH¢1 at home, a friend of mine is the one who gave me GH¢50 as transport fare back home".

Appeal to Mahama to intervene

The elderly woman, therefore, appealed to the incoming John Mahama administration to help those affected by the fire.

She also alleged that some people may have masterminded the Kantamanto Market fire with an ulterior motive to remove the traders from their present location.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,800 likes and 14 comments

Watch below:

Ghanaians react to the Kantamanto Market fire

Social media users who commented on the video comforted the victims affected by the market fire.

commented:

"Always trying to embed the government. What right measures have you kept in place to protect everything."

Samuel Kwadwo Tenkorang responded:

"They're NPP people. Akuffo is still the president, so he should come to their aid."

Hajj Ibrahim opined:

"NPP supporters and their wickedness!!! Yes, I have no evidence, but it's obvious."

Man loses new boutique to fire

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man was sad after a devastating fire destroyed his shop on New Year's Day.

In a video, the young entrepreneur disclosed that the fire disaster damaged goods and property worth thousands of cedis.

He explained that it all happened on January 1, 2025, when he got a message around 2 am that his shop was on fire.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh