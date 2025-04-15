Bawku: Otumfuo Announces Date To Resume Conflict Mediation, Ghanaians React
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has opened up on when he would resume talks with feuding factions in Bawku
- In a social media post, he announced the date and venue where he would hold the talks aimed at defusing the feud
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has announced the date he would resume mediation of the Bawku crisis.
In a statement issued on X by the Manhyia, the revered King stated that the peace talks with the feuding factions in Bawku would commence in April and end in May.
"His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will resume mediation of the Bawku crisis as agreed with both parties from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi," the statement said.
Otumfuo appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate for a lasting solution to the long-standing conflict.
See the post from Manhyia Palace:
Source: YEN.com.gh
