Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has opened up on when he would resume talks with feuding factions in Bawku

In a social media post, he announced the date and venue where he would hold the talks aimed at defusing the feud

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has announced the date he would resume mediation of the Bawku crisis.

In a statement issued on X by the Manhyia, the revered King stated that the peace talks with the feuding factions in Bawku would commence in April and end in May.

Otumfuo speaks on talks with feuding factions in Bawku. Image source: Opemsuo

"His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will resume mediation of the Bawku crisis as agreed with both parties from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi," the statement said.

Otumfuo appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate for a lasting solution to the long-standing conflict.

