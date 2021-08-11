Management of Beverly Afaglo has recently put out MoMo and Bank account numbers to all well-wishers who would like to support

In their publication, they narrated the cause of the fire outbreak and confirmed that no casualties were recorded

Cine-God Studios explained that the reason for putting the account numbers was because fans and industry colleagues kept reaching out to assist

Management of Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has put out mobile money account numbers as well as bank account numbers for all who wish to help a sister out.

The management, Cine-God Studios in a post on their official Instagram page made this request after revealing the cause of the fire outbreak to being remnants of a domestic fire in the backyard of the actress' residence which reignited due to a strong wind blowing.

In the post, Cine-God Studio revealed the decision to put out the request came about after receiving many calls from fans, well-wishers and colleagues in the industry willing to offer support to Beverly Afaglo.

The unfortunate mother had earlier showed her appreciation to some individuals in the industry which included Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, Elikem Kumordzie, BIGV, Dentaa Amoateng, Peter Ritchie and @shethevoice

Yvonne Nelson, she thanked in particular for starting a 'GoFund' for her.

Cine-God Studios went ahead to express their gratitude to all for the love and support.

They also reaffirmed that no casualties were recorded and all members of the family are safe.

Anyone wishing to support can do that through the following accounts;

MoMo Number: O557386933

Name: Trudy Ameko

B.A.B Handy Man Ghana Limited

1234567890123

Still, on Beverly Afaglo, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, some minutes after sharing the heartbreaking news, Beverly shared more videos of firefighters attempting to quench the fire.

From her caption, she indicated that the Ghana fire service reported on time after being called but they failed to perform their duties on time as they were not prepared.

The sad mother narrated that, the firefighters could not enter the house forever 40 minutes due to the heavy smoke mainly because the rights protective gears were not available.

She revealed they had to use a generator at a point but would not start and eventually when they figured things out, it was too late.

