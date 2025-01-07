John Mahama was finally sworn in as Ghana's President at a colourful ceremony at the Black Star Square

Mahama replaced outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, who completed his second term as President of Ghana

Apostle Amoako Atta, however, issued a warning to Mahama on what he should wear during his inauguration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Lord's Parliament Chapel International, gave President John Mahama spiritual direction regarding his inauguration attire.

In a video that has gone viral on Facebook, the revered man of God admonished John Mahama to ensure that his dress for his inauguration had red in it.

Amoako gives spiritual direction to Mahama on what to wear for his inauguration. Photo credit: @John Dramini Mahama/ Facebook @Apostle Amoako Atta/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While speaking in church, Apostle Amoako Atta said that Mahama could even put on red underwear and advised him not to joke with the direction.

He explained that red signifies victory in the spiritual realm, hence the need for Mahama to begin his reign as President with a symbol of victory.

"Tell Mahama that on Tuesday, whatever dress he wears, he should ensure that he has red in it. Whether he wears a red tie or red underwear. He should not joke with it. He needs something red before he presents himself to the country that he is in now power.

"In the spiritual realm, anything red signifies victory, the colour of victory is not white but red," he told his congregants.

Mahama sworn in as President

John Mahama was sworn in as the nation's next President on January 7, 2024, before a packed crowd at the Black Star Square in Accra.

It remains to be known whether Apostle Amoako's message was relayed to President Mahama. The 63-year-old wore beautiful traditional white attire with kente accents with woven red strips of silk and cotton.

Protocol for Mahama swearing-in ceremony

Ahead of the inauguration, it was announced that the Parliamentary Sitting Area would be restricted to guests attending the event.

Among the heads of state who attended the inauguration included the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, The Gambia President Adama Barrow and Kenyan President William Ruto

Accredited journalists were also given a designated space with the necessary facilities to support media coverage.

Several roads in Accra were temporarily closed, including the 28th February Road, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Castle Road, and Starlet 91 Road.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Amoako Atta's direction

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views, with some saying the man of God should have privately contacted President Mahama on this issue.

Philip Ayernor Barachel commented:

"You could have informed him privately, Great Man."

Obeng Ernest added:

"I like these words... YOU CAN TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT."

Mary Asiedu Platonic stated:

"So that they may know. Papa may god continue to increase your anointing and protect you and your family amen."

Dwamena Brother's added:

"Powerful sure word.....Papa"

Woman gets special invite for Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mighty Maame, a famous content creator, could not contain her joy after she was given a special invite to attend Mahama's inauguration.

In a video, Mighty Maame expressed joy as she waved the special invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

The TikToker remarked that her hard work campaigning for the President had paid off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh