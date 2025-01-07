Renowned content creator and supporter of the National Democratic Congress, Mighty Maame attended John Dramani Mahama's inauguration

The TikToker appears to have been invited specially for the August occasion after her consistent campaign for the new president

She couldn't hide her emotions as she swooned over the special moment at the inauguration

One of Ghana's famous content creators known as Mighty Maame has unlocked a new milestone as a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

Mighty Maame created several viral videos on social media, rallying Ghanaians to vote for the NDC's presidential candidate.

John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 election with 6,328,397 votes cast, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

His primary rival, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61% of the total ballots.

The party's resounding victory also comes with an overwhelming majority in parliament. The NDC has more than 160 seats under its umbrella, including key constituencies traditionally held by the ruling NPP.

Mahama's inauguration will mark a new chapter in Ghana's political journey with his vice president, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Over 20 Heads of State, three Vice Presidents, and other dignitaries from across the world will attend the event.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, The Gambia's President Adama Barrow and Kenyan President William Ruto are among the heads of state attending the event.

Mighty Maame flaunts invitation to Mahama inauguration

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the affable Mighty Maame was seen waving what appeared to be a special invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

The TikToker established in the video that her hard work campaigning for the incoming president had paid off.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the beloved TikTok star.

Mighty Maame's Mahama inauguration invite stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mighty Maame's attendance at John Mahama's inauguration.

🥀🌸SWEETIE🥀🌸 said:

"The victory ✌️is victorying, the beautiful is you Mommy, ❤️NDC is KAYWA."

Ethel Bediako858 wrote:

"You really deserve it mummy...you worked hard for the NDC"

ernestinaansabaam remarked:

"Beautiful. I pray God rules with JDM for a better GH we all must keep praying for JDM 🙏."

@prettyperpsy noted:

"The way I love, I don't even understand; I wish I was your daughter-in-law."

North Hill Depot added:

"Truly our second independence day 🥰🥰🥰."

Mighty Maame's daughter graduates

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Mighty Maame and his son, Mighty, had been spotted at her daughter's graduation from Radford University.

The TikToker's daughter obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the university.

Mighty Maame attended the graduation in a Kaba sewn from a white late and didn't pass on a chance to adorn herself with her daughter's graduation gown and cap.

