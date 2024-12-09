John Dumelo has officially been declared as the winner of the AWW parliamentary election

He defeated the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party with a difference of over 2,000 votes

This victory makes John Dumelo the first parliament candidate of the National Democratic Congress to win the AWW seat since 1992

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo has officially been declared the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) following his success in the just-ended 2024 election.

His victory is making all the headlines in the news because of the odds that were against him in the tough race.

What John Dumelo did to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat. Photo credit: @johndumelo1/IG.

Source: Instagram

John Dumelor reportedly secured 40,561 votes to defeat incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 27,377 votes.

Following this remarkable success in the parliamentary elections, details of his campaign strategies are beginning to emerge.

The actor-turned-politician heavily leveraged his appeal as a well-known figure in Ghana's entertainment industry to woo most of the young voters in the constituency.

Some of John Dumelo's campaign activities

A video circulating on social media captured John Dumelo engaging with students at the University of Ghana (UG) in a manner that resonated well with them.

The newly elected MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) was seen playing video games with some male students of the UG.

In another instance, John was spotted eating together with a female student while having a conversation with her.

The video also showed him talking to another female student while lying on the side of her bed in her hotel.

Aside from these, John also engaged in several philanthropic works within the AWW constituency such as the provision of free water to some of his constituents, and payment of school fees for students.

He also provided free laptops to some student of the University of Ghana to support their studies.

John Dumelo's wife speaks after husband's victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, wife of the Ghanaian actor, congratulated her husband on his victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, elections.

Mrs Dumelo was captured in a video celebrating her husband's success moments after he was declared the winner.

She also expressed delight in her husband's spirited campaign to win the AWW parliamentary election.

Source: YEN.com.gh