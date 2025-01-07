Sammy Gyamfi has come under blast for leaving his wife behind as he made his way to the Black Star Square for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

The National Communications Officer of the NDC held the hand of his wife at the entrance of the Black Star Square but left her behind and walked ahead of her while speaking to the media

The video quickly went viral as many Ghanaians did not like the way he left the beautiful woman behind, while others felt the pressure of the occasion accounted for this

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is facing criticism after a video captured him leaving his wife, Irene Amankwaa, behind while heading to the Black Star Square for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

In the viral footage, Sammy Gyamfi was seen holding his wife’s hand at the entrance of the Black Star Square but abruptly walked ahead of her to address the media. This gesture sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians disapproving of his actions. While some criticised him for leaving his wife behind, others attributed it to the high-pressure nature of the event.

Sammy Gyamfi and Irene's marriage

Sammy Gyamfi and Irene Amankwaa tied the knot on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony. The couple has since remained in the public eye, with Sammy Gyamfi playing a prominent role in the NDC.

2025 Presidential Inaugration of John Mahama

The Black Star Square in Accra is the venue for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, scheduled for Tuesday, January 7, 2025. This marks Mahama’s return to leadership as he replaces outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has served two terms.

The inauguration will also witness Members of Parliament taking their oath of office. Among them is actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, who made history by winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat for the NDC in Ghana’s December 7, 2024, general elections. His victory ends a 24-year drought for the NDC in the constituency.

John Mahama’s inauguration is attracting attention locally and internationally, with 21 Heads of State, three Vice Presidents, and other dignitaries expected to attend.

Sammy Gyamfi and wife spark debate

obaapa_4real said:

"African men No, single respect for their wife's boi."

thicker_har commented:

"Such a very village man leaving his wife behind tweaaa."

chrisagomo said:

"Wait for your wife young man!"

oheneba_titi_dankwa commented:

"So they have to tell him before lol. He will learn from today."

akuagorman commented:

"Politicians love politics more than Romance and love ooo😍❤️today is his day. Pls understand him small wifey."

A Plus speaks on parliament

A Plus has spoken about the experience of being a newbie in parliament, expressing excitement for the challenge.

YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Gomoa Central compared the experience to being in High School.

A Plus pledged his allegiance to his constituents and promised to honour his promises to them.

