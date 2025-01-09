Robest GH was one of the content creators present at John Mahama's inauguration dinner, and he seemed very excited to be there

His campaigning for the NDC and recording campaign songs paid off as he met Farida Mahama and other important figures

Many Ghanaians were happy for him and were impressed by his growth from a small content creator to gracing notable events

Popular Ghanaian content creator Robest GH was one of the notable attendees at John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025.

Content creator Robest GH is spotted at John Mahama's inauguration dinner. Photo source: robest_gh, GH Hyper

Source: TikTok

The event marked the celebration of Mahama’s return as Ghana’s President after his swearing-in ceremony on January 7 at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Robest, who campaigned extensively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed excitement at being part of the event. His hard work during the election period earned him recognition and an invitation to the prestigious dinner.

The content creator gained attention for his creative campaign efforts, which included recording songs and producing TikTok videos promoting the NDC. He was a visible figure throughout the campaign, visiting communities and advocating for Mahama.

His efforts caught the attention of Sharaf Mahama and other party executives, positioning him as a key supporter.

Robest interacted with influential figures at the dinner, including Farida Mahama, John Mahama’s daughter. In a video, he was seen standing beside Farida and engaging with her in a conversation.

Robest GH's journey as a content creator

Robest started his content creation journey by cosplaying as the lookalike of Ghanaian musician King Promise and even collaborated with other celebrity lookalikes to produce entertaining videos.

His transition to political content during the 2024 elections marked a turning point in his career, leading to his invitation to the inauguration dinner.

The dinner celebrated Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 elections, where he secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes. His closest rival, Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

John Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2016, made history by returning to the role as the sixth President of the Fourth Republic.

Ghanaians excited for Robest GH

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

🖤said:

"This should be a motivation to all of you. This year,do you!Don’t procrastinate,don’t listen to people who can’t even push themselves, look at how this boy carry look alike Dey go far low key! Kudos."

KAB'S farm commented:

"If na NPP by now he will be complaining on tiktok live that no one is picking his calls😂.. NDC is the best."

BABY LALA reacted:

"So you how did you feel, went there with this kind of dressing is this."

