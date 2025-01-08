A young Ghanaian man is suffering from an acute illness and urgently needs support to save his life

A young Ghanaian man, Blessed Cudjo Amedzekor, has appealed to the general public to help save his life.

Blessed, a 20-year-old man is facing a critical battle against stage 3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Due to the lack of facilities for bone marrow transplants in Ghana, Blessed's family is desperately seeking financial assistance to cover the cost of the procedure in India.

Blessed's brother, Kofi Amedzekor, has shared a heartfelt plea on social media, detailing their struggle and outlining how the public can help.

The bone marrow transplant procedure is estimated to cost $80,000, equivalent to GH¢1,176,800.00, a sum far exceeding the family's financial capabilities.

Kofi, in an Instagram post, highlighted his brother’s determination to fight the disease. He has endured multiple hospital admissions and a relapse, but his hope remains strong.

The Amedzekor family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the necessary funds. Donations can also be made directly through Mobile Money using 0548858222, registered under the name Elliot Amedzekor.

The Amedzekor family is appealing to the Ghanaian community and beyond for their support in saving Blessed's life. Every contribution, big or small, can bring them closer to their goal.

Netizens sympathise with young man

Netizens who saw the post about the young man were heartbroken. Many expressed their sympathy in the comments section of the post.

@ntiraa wrote:

"Exodus 23 vs 25 ( God will pass through your food and water to heal you ) I have you in my prayers."

@themiley wrote:

"Praying for you and your family."

@zizi.ix wrote:

"Keeping your brother in my prayers … he shall pull through."

@yao_selorm wrote:

"Prayers with you and the family."

@spyfee_ wrote:

"I’m deeply sorry for your brother’s battle. Your strength and love are inspiring. Praying for his recovery and hoping the needed support comes quickly. Stay strong."

@essilfua wrote:

"Stay strong!"

@awuahsports wrote:

"I pray for God’s intervention in this situation, keep your faith and stay strong."

@bar_bara_aka wrote:

"My prayers are with you."

@commissioner wrote:

"God go come thru for you... we deyy together."

@meekahjagun wrote:

"Man. Prayers with you brother."

@zukuntu wrote:

"Bro, you died your first death in Frame 2. You gotta move carefully now."

