MrBeast, an American content creator, has extended his philanthropic works to Ghana by providing a surgical center for GMAD

He explained in a video that the facility will provide free healthcare for rescued children of child labour

GMAD is a non-profit organisation dedicated to rescuing and supporting victims of child labour

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned American content creator and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has donated a newly built surgical center to Ghana Make A Difference (GMAD), a non-profit organisation.

The facility, according to a social media post, will mainly serve as a free healthcare center for rescued victims of child labour.

MrBeast, a renowned American content creator, builds a surgical center in Ghana. Photo credit: @Beast Philanthropy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The surgical center will also provide treatment for individuals in need of critical medical care from volunteer surgeons and health workers with GMAD.

According to MrBeast, countless children in Ghana are abandoned and fall victim to being captured as labourers in the fishing industry.

Speaking in a video to showcase the fully completed facility to his audiences across the world, the American content creator said he came to the sad realisation that rescue is only the beginning of the kid's struggle.

"Even for those fortunate enough to escape, years of relentless abuse and exploitation have left them in desperate need of medical care, yet there are no adequate facilities to provide the treatment they so urgently require," he said.

This, he further stated, informed the decision to build the surgical center to combat the lack of medical care and help the rescued kids.

In the video MrBeast shared, the newly commissioned surgical center is equipped with modern equipment to provide quality medical care to the kids and others within the catchment area of GMAD's operations.

GMAD was founded in July 2012 by two American citizens, Stacy and Corey Hoofman. Photo credit: Beast Philanthropy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

GMAD was founded in July 2012 by two American citizens, Corey and Stacy Hoofman, to protect vulnerable children and preserve families in Ghana.

Based in the Central Region of Ghana, GMAD is dedicated to rescuing and supporting victims of child labour.

The non-profit organisation also provides shelter for the kids by breaking the chains of their past and providing them with a life of love and care.

"The goal is to rehabilitate and educate so that when they grow out of lessons, they are capable of making a new life for themselves," MrBeast further explained.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to MrBeast's video

Netizens who chanced on MrBeast's video took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the comments below:

@kojocona said:

"Imagine if real issues like this were consistently reported and prioritized - maybe we’d actually start minimizing child slavery."

@mansoryBoy1_ also said:

"Mr Beast is changing more life's than Elon Musk."

@OriginalKD7 commented:

"Meanwhile we get yaanom fitness club parading cars on the streets of Accra."

When MrBeast arrived in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MrBeast arrived in Ghana in March this year to help fight child labour.

He announced in a social media post that he safely landed in the West African country with his videographer, Tareq.

Many Ghanaians who came across his post thronged the comment section to commend him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh