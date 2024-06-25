A brilliant Ghanaian lady has passed the bar to practise in two different jurisdictions

The young lady, in the caption of a video, suggested that she has now been licensed to practise both in Ghana and Nigeria

Her friends and family trooped to the comments section of the video she posted on TikTok to congratulate her

A young Ghanaian lady has achieved a remarkable feat by attaining a license to practice law in two different jurisdictions.

Although not explicitly stated, the caption of a video posted by the lady, identified on her socials as @its_agyapomaa_esq, suggested that she has been called to the bar of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon sucessful completion of her legal education.

Agyapomaa ESQ Photo credit: @its_agyapomaa_esq/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The excited lady took to her TikTok page to celebrate her educational milestone, sharing videos and pictures of her call to the bar ceremony in Ghana.

Miss @its_agyapomaa_esq's Mum and Dad were present on her special day to revelled in the achievement of their beautiful daughter.

In separate videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady was spotted partying hard with loved ones for her success in becoming a lawyer in two countries.

"POV: A Lawyer in two countries. My year of answered prayers," the caption of her video post read.

Friends and Family congratulate her

Friends and family of the young lawyer congratulated her. Some of their reactions to the video are listed below.

@mybucketlistgh said:

"That’s my friend yall."

@Noelle also said:

"she has the wig no slay queen can easily get."

@Muzzy wrote:

"Congratulations and how did you do it?"

@its_agyapomaa_Esq replied:

"And thank you dear."

Ghanaian lady emerges the best student in conveyancing and drafting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo is said to have emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana.

School of Law enrollment ceremony NaaBaabyyy (@4evaNaa), a social media user, shared adorable pictures of the new legal figure to celebrate her achievement.

Scores of members of the online community, particularly X users, reacted to the motivational post..

Source: YEN.com.gh