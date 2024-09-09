A young Ghanaian man has vowed never to attend church again after his church refused to help with a loan for his SHS admission

He said he was disappointed the church could not help him, considering his family's dedication to the ministry

Although he maintains a relationship with God, he now gives his tithe to the needy instead of attending church

A young Ghanaian gentleman has disclosed why he will never step foot in a church again.

According to the young man, he would get angry at any friend or relative who invited him to a church for any reason. He added that he could hurt anyone who would ask him to go to a church.

In a video on X, the young man said he needed money and asked the church for help, but they failed him.

“After JHS, I gained admission to SHS, and the admission fee was GH¢535. My mother was able to raise GH¢300, so she went to the church and asked for a loan of GH¢235, but they did not give her.”

According to the young man, he and his mother were committed to the church and God but received no help.

“I was a drummer and a Sunday school teacher. My mother used to clean the church, but they did not give us the money. So I had to miss the first semester of school. I enrolled in the second semester when I got the needed amount to pay.”

After the incident, the young man has never entered a church. He said that even though he has a relationship with God, he does not go to church. He added that he gives his tithe to the needy on Sundays so that God will bless him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on young man's story

Social media users who saw the post on @eddie_wrt's page shared different opinions on the matter. YEN.com.gh collated the reactions. Read them below:

@efo_phil said:

“You can use just one church to generalize all Churches pal. It pains tho”

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

“Hasty Generalization.. My dad gave all the offering we had one time to a young lady who randomly walked into our church .. we didn’t even know her.. apparently she needed money seriously .. we are called to follow Jesus not a church .. if your church messes up don’t blame Jesus!”

@Joeltetteh5 said:

“Bro, the instruction was simple in Malachi 3:10”

@al_varo777 wrote:

“It could be because of the church he attends”

@Lechiboroni said:

“Join us at the shrine then 🔱🤞🏾no games no this side #Nananom 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾”

@jrdegbe

“Say the branch of the church you are a member of didn’t help you.”

@Mawunya_

“He’s not serious. Using the experience you had in one church to generalize the whole situation doesn’t make him wise. I only see a bitter person here which is not good for him”

@reub_foundation

“He should setup NGO and use that money to help the poor people within his locality.”

@shaibu_AB

“No be everything you for talk some. That be ein experience. All the best to him”

Source: YEN.com.gh