A video of a transaction between a Ghanaian man and a sachet water vendor has surfaced on social media

The viral video shows the man confidently handing over a Canadian coin to the vendor who walked away without noticing

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some criticised the man for the move while others stated that the lady was lucky

A Ghanaian man has people talking on social media after a video of his transaction with a pure water seller surfaced online.

The man in the video purchased the water with a Canadian coin, which looked exactly like the GH¢1.00 coin.

Ghanaian man gets people talking after buying pure water with a Canadian coin. Image source: Bio_Foster

Source: TikTok

The video, believed to have been filmed in a local community, shows the man confidently handing over the foreign coin to a vendor. He gave her 20 Canadian dollars worth GH¢20.54.

To his utter amusement, the pure water vendor sold the item to him without noticing that he had given her foreign currency instead of the usual one cedi coin.

The vendor accepted it without hesitation and walked away. The man, visibly amused, turned to the camera with a playful grin and gulped the water.

Watch the video below:

Blessing in disguise

The video of the young man buying the water with the Canadian coin has people talking. Many were unhappy about the young man's move and called him out in the comments section, arguing that engaging in such a transaction was fraudulent.

On the other hand, others noted that the lady was blessed since the man had given her more than the water actually cost.

@Zaddywan2 wrote:

"You know say they can arrest you for this crime?"

@TheBisHop299 wrote:

"That's 2 Canadian dollars which is around 20gh. Jokes on him."

@amez_chris wrote:

"This is so unfair. This better be a skit cos how could you do this? If for any reason, you would have to fraud anyone sef, does it have to be the less privileged?"

@Germanburger4 wrote:

"Water be 1ghc now ?"

@Stray_Goose wrote:

"And goes further to incriminate himself."

@call_me_sitso wrote:

"Bro you just paid 20gh for pure water."

@Naaameen wrote:

"When sachet water reach 1 Cedi."

@Youngerz10 wrote:

"So like joke like joke he fraud the woman smh not cool."

@JoeRanking_ wrote:

"This is pure content and you can clearly see from her gesture when she was about to walk off."

@KobbieJ wrote:

"Thought he was going to call her back to check the money and change it for her. Not cool. This is fraud and he can be arrested."

Source: YEN.com.gh