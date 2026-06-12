Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni has gone viral online after disclosing her latest decision

This comes after she made her decision to offer support to two Ghanaians so they could relocate to Canada

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision taken by the Ghanaian socialite

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Canada-based controversial Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni has sent social media into a frenzy after announcing her plans.

This is after she disclosed in a TikTok video on June 10 her plan to assist two Ghanaians in relocating to Canada.

Socialite Serwaa Broni, who is based in Canada, announces plans to assist two Ghanaians relocate abroad. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni, Raimund Linke/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Delving into details, the outspoken socialite indicated that persons interested in taking the opportunity must ensure that they have good savings in their bank accounts.

"The money in your account should not be deposited immediately simply because of this opportunity; it should have been in your account for months."

She also indicated that another factor is that interested persons should be gainfully employed and be willing to return home once their visa expires.

"I want just two people. If you are not serious, do not inbox me, do not contact me."

Serwaa Broni then proceeded to give out her personal contact information to those in need of her assistance.

Watch the TikTok video of Serwaa Broni announcing her decision to assist two people in relocating.

Serwaa Broni confirms LGBTQ+ status

Serwaa Broni recently grabbed headlines after a video of her speaking about her LGBTQ+ status surfaced.

Delivering a speech at an event held during Pride Month, Serwaa Broni, who is a Chapter Director for PFLAG and Diversity Liaison for Rainbow Saga Alliance, reflected on her experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She explained how, growing up in Ghana, the expectation was to marry the opposite gender, adding that her true identity was suppressed by culture and religion.

Socialite Serwaa Broni, who is based in Canada, speaks on her LGBTQ identity as Ghana's Parliament approves a divisive bill. Photo credit: Serwaa Broni, Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Reaction to Serwaa Broni's offer on Canada travel

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on Serwaa Broni's decision to help two people relocate to Canada.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"My respect for Serwaa Broni has shot up. She has been consistent in her request to assist people and has been doing this for years. May God bless you for what you are doing for Ghanaians, and I pray and hope that God will replenish you in whatever you give for this noble cause."

NASBARCELONA replied:

"Are you okay? How can you help someone who has 50,000 dollars?"

BIGG DONN indicated:

"I don't even understand what she's talking about because is the person coming to work or coming for a visit? I'm not getting the whole thing."

Jenifer Ananga Yaa stated:

"When it comes to Ghana cedis, how much is that? Because I wish to travel."

DOVE abronoma added:

"I'm interested. I have a salon and I have travel experience."

Нана.Amoati stated:

"But if a person has 50k, I think they can apply themselves."

Man dies in Canada four months after relocating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man was killed four months after relocating to Canada.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Saskatoon, Canada, on Monday, January 20, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m.

Maame Pokuah, who narrated the incident, stated that the victim, originally from Kumasi-Afrancho, was known as Alfred/Joe. He only moved to Canada in September 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh