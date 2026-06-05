Eight alleged fake pastors have been arraigned before court in Nigeria for breaching the Homeland Security Law

The major crackdown targets exploitative religious figures accused of misleading vulnerable citizens in Anambra State

The State government is planning to enhance safety, accountability, and trust within communities across Anambra State

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Eight individuals alleged to be fake pastors have been arraigned on Friday, June 5, 2026, before the court for alleged breach of the law in Nigeria.

Eight alleged fake pastors are arraigned before the High court in Anambra State, Nigeria, for allegedly violating Homeland Security laws. Photo source: zamrznutitonovi, Igor Vershinsky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The accused persons: Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, Ebele Nnachukwu, Ekeleme Chris Ugochukwu, Ndubisi Nnachukwu, Miracle Iruoma, and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama have been charged with breaching the 2025 Homeland Security Law in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Why were the eight pastors arrested?

The alleged fake pastors were reportedly arrested in May and brought before the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing enforcement action targeting individuals accused of exploiting religious platforms for unlawful activities.

According to officials, the prosecution of the eight alleged fake pastors formed part of the Anambra State government and Governor Charles Soludo's heavy crackdown on individuals allegedly using spiritual or religious cover to mislead residents and support criminal networks.

The State government's officials accused fake spiritual operators, including pastors, native doctors, and other self-proclaimed religious figures, of taking advantage of vulnerable citizens and deceiving them for their own criminal gains.

Officials maintain that the clampdown on these individuals was not a campaign against religion and that the Homeland Security Law will continue to be enforced to enhance safety, accountability, and trust within communities across Anambra State.

The Facebook photos of the eight arrested pastors in police custody are below:

Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Yeboah jailed in Canada

Emmanuel Yeboah, a Ghanaian man of God and self-styled pastor, was jailed for 18 months for assault in Canada.

According to local Canadian media agency Orillia Matters' reports, Emmanuel Yeboah was accused of having a non-consensual relationship with a teenager who was a member of his Barrie congregation.

Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault by the judge, Justice Robert Gattrell, after the court heard he abused his position as a family friend to assault the victim while driving her to and from a piano lesson.

Court sentences Emmanuel Yeboah, a self-styled Ghanaian pastor, to 18 months in prison in Canada. Photo source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Despite maintaining his innocence during the trial, the judge cited evidence of inappropriate behaviour, including electronic gifts, ice cream treats and special attention offered to the victim by the 38-year-old Ontario resident.

According to reports, the prosecution had asked for a sentence of four years, while Yeboah’s counsel had suggested one year.

He was eventually handed the 18-month sentence, with Justice Gattrell citing his lack of a previous criminal record, the impact on his young family and the support he continues to receive from his community towards the end of his trial.

Yeboah could face possible deportation from Canada after serving his jail sentence.

The X video detailing Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah's sentencing is below:

Prophet Isaac Ofori dies in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Isaac Ofori died in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The man of God reportedly slumped and passed away later after organising a church service event.

Source: YEN.com.gh