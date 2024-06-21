A young American woman has shared her experience visiting Ghana for the second time

In a video, the young woman said being in Ghana has opened her eyes to a lot of things and erased the negative misconception she had about the African continent

She further said that Ghana brings her so much peace, and she receives genuine love and kindness from the people

An African-American woman has expressed her profound love for the motherland after visiting Ghana recently.

She said being in Ghana has made her realise how beautiful Africa is contrary to the negative portrayals of the continent by the Western media.

African-American woman. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The unidentified lady said the media in America often portrays Africa in a bad light to its citizens, lying to black people in the diaspora that Africans hated them.

These negative portrayals of Africa, she further explained, have discouraged many black people in America from visiting the continent.

However, the American woman said coming back to Ghana on a second visit had made her realise how much they have been brainwashed not to return to their motherland.

I have been in Ghana for the past weeks and surprisingly, this is what I have learnt; Africans do not hate us. Africans don't hate us at all. As a matter of fact, that is what the media tells us, so we don't come here, so we don't connect with our culture, with our people, with our roots," she stated.

She stated that being in Ghana brings her so much peace and she receives genuine love from the people.

The American woman urged black people in the diaspora to visit the continent to experience things for themselves.

"They show us the worst part of Africa, so we are not interested in coming, but it is all a lie. I have not been mistreated at all since I have been here. I have actually been shown a lot of love. They love to see us coming back," she added.

Ghanaians ask her to enjoy her stay in the country

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video on the X page of @eddie_wrt welcomed the young American woman and encouraged her to enjoy her stay in the country,

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@Ellabhae4 said:

"Good she should come back always."

@iammadiba_ also said:

"Once again if money is not your problem, Ghana is the best country to live in."

@UrQuizPaper commented:

"It’s peaceful here lots of love here Buh the cost of living isn’t low."

American woman flies to Ghana to visit husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported a video of an African-American woman giving her husband a kingly treatment went viral on social media.

The woman, who was in Ghana to visit her Ghanaian husband was captured in the video ensuring that her man looked good for an outing.

Many who chanced on the video were full of admiration for the lovely couple as they trooped the comments section to praise them.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh