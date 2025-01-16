A video of a Ghanaian priestess lamenting over how unfairly her lover had treated her has surfaced online

In the video, the woman indicated that her lover, who is a radio presenter, has jilted her for another woman

Her video ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with some netizens sympathising with her while others criticised her

A renowned Ghanaian priestess, Komfo Ama Attaa, has publicly expressed her heartbreak and disappointment over the alleged infidelity and betrayal of her former lover, popular Tuakwa FM presenter Starboy Junior.

In a video circulating on social media, she detailed the demise of their romantic relationship, claiming that despite her love and dedication, Starboy Junior repeatedly cheated on her.

In her video, Komfo Attaa recalled various promises the presenter made to her, including a promise to marry her. Based on this, she purchased most of the items needed for their marriage.

She also noted that she prioritised Starboy and assumed the role of a wife due to her love for him.

However, things did not go as expected, as the relationship went south, leaving Komfo Attaa heartbroken.

She vented her spleen in a video, calling her ex-lover out for betraying her trust and leaving her for another woman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as traditional priestess gets heartbroken

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian priestess venting her spleen on social media after her heartbreak expressed mixed reactions.

While the news saddened some, others found her claims funny. Another group commended Starboy, describing him as a brave man.

@highness wrote:

"Welcome back from star boy junior page."

@Jesus galfrnd wrote:

"Koo Nhyira we haven't forgotten u ooo sia mam."

@xoxo_moniel wrote:

"Okomfo koraa anya broken heart na me Abena."

@cosmosbawa197 wrote:

"Komfour Ataa adi broken heart. Starboy junior 1: komfour 0."

@nuertey elliot wrote:

"Eei Starboy Junior be one hard guy eei."

@Maame Akua wrote:

"Eei some of you are bold, how can you give okomfo broken heart."

@Docfara Dorcas0612 wrote:

"RIP star boy Junior."

@NANAYAA wrote:

"Starboy woboaaa ooooh. You go marry Nana ooooh Hwee."

@Jeff wrote:

"Eeii so nananon nso get broken hear."

@Bema..2 (Queen Tona) wrote:

"Eiiiii them take do Konfo)…… na me Sunday school teacher… make I protect my heart ."

@FREDRIKK wrote:

"So okomfour didn’t see that coming."

@Manlan wrote:

"Even chief priestess sef get broken heart ei."

@Asante Barimah Pipim wrote:

"Star boy be legend...... Herr chairman take show Okomfo Atta."

@Saraphina Owusu wrote:

"Komfo koraa has gotten broken heart na me Ama Serwaa ba."

@Nana Adjowarh Scary wrote:

"U get mind go propose give komfour. Eiii men."

@Amoakowilliamson wrote:

"Eii, agya boyz nsoso nsuro hweee, eii."

@Missy wrote:

"Some boys don’t fear anything oo.. eei."

@DOCTOR MORE wrote:

"Starboy akyer3 okomfo) shege na wo pure water supplier Akosua aa wote prampram."

Ghanaian priest gets heartbroken

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian priest was heartbroken after his lover betrayed him.

In a viral video, the priest contracted the StreetzTraffic loyalty team to prank his lover and to his amusement, she failed the loyalty test.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some criticised the lady while others laughed over the footage.

