A young Ghanaian lady has inspired many with her boldness after she took to TikTok to confess that she was single

She opened up on her work as a hairdresser, adding that she wanted a man who would eventually become her husband

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's desire for a partner

A young Ghanaian, Nana Abena, has taken a bold step in her quest to find a caring boyfriend who will eventually become her husband.

This comes after the Kumasi-based lady agreed to meet a content creator and open up about her love life in the hope of finding a partner.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on its TikTok page, showed the moment the beautiful young lady was introducing herself. She explained that she was in her late twenties and currently working as a hairdresser.

She explained that she was to date who would eventually become her husband.

"I am not above 30; I am looking to start a relationship with a guy who would eventually marry me," she said, looking shy.

The content creator, taken aback that the beautiful young lady was single and open to a relationship, urged men interested in a serious relationship to contact Nana Abena.

At the time of writing this report, the video had received over 13,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Social media users who commented on the video prayed the young lady would find a man who loved her. Others expressed the desire to start a relationship with her.

Mumuni Seidu wrote:

"Because hair dresses are not to be trusted oooo"

kwaku pages indicated:

"Fanta please am single and searching from Kumasi (Suame maakro)"

HYE ME NSO added:

"I need serious girlfriend."

maxman69 added:

"Boss you're a real match maker. big ups keep up."

ahmedkabore425

"Abena is very beautiful."

Prime

"Me too am single"

user78116936779372

"I'm single from obuasi please."

Kokoo wura Rakybella

"Me too am single oo fanta please help me too."

John Amoah

"Am single but I'm a pastor i need humble lady."

efya Titi added:

"So you came to my hood, Oh I didn’t know oo why are u single too"

user9627471102532musahorlando reacted:

"Now they’re rushing men for relationships and marriage lol"

