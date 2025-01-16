A video of a Ghanaian woman wailing after her daughter and son-in-law allegedly betrayed her has surfaced online

The woman claimed in the video that she sent money home from a foreign country to the two for a building project, but both could not account for it

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman has dragged her daughter and son-in-law to Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa alleging that they failed to account for money she sent home for a building project.

The woman broke down in tears on the show while claiming how she had been away in Mali for years, working hard to acquire money and build a house.

Woman accuses daughter of deception on project

The woman while making her claims, referred to how much faith she had placed in her daughter and her daughter's husband, a pastor.

She claimed to have sent the money directly to them to build the house on a piece of land she had already purchased.

She alleged they sent her photos of an incomplete structure while in Mali to prove that they were actually building the house.

Based on her account, the woman, to her dismay, returned to Ghana only to find her land sitting idle without any building. She was very heartbroken.

She claimed that her daughter and son-in-law cannot account for the funds she sent, and all efforts to get her money back have proven futile.

Netizens blast Ghanaian woman's daughter

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman narrating her ordeal were unhappy. Many criticised her in the comments section of the post. Others also called out the son-in-law, who claims to be a pastor, for betraying her mother-in-law's trust.

@Nyamekye Maame papabi wrote:

"Lady no yɛ odwan ankasa herrrr, obaa paa na agyimi sei."

@boattenandoh empathised with the mother:

"Mali Abrab is not easy oo hmm."

@MODA prayed the daughter regrets her actions:

"She will regret one day."

@eve's Apparel wrote:

"You can't trust anyone."

@D D questioned the daughter's loyalty:

"How can you betray your mother, hmmm."

@Maame wrote:

"How can you do this your mum."

@BobYawson chastised the daughter:

"Very bad behavior."

@M.Kukua felt there was more to the case:

"Investigate for her please."

@naaoyo825 wrote:

"Eeii whala."

@mamagavi Edinam could not say much:

"Hmmm this story huh hmmm."

@AaPharmacy was dumbfounded:

"Hmmmmmm."

@ad wrote:

"The lady’s husband will betray her erhn, she will regret."

@Anita wrote:

"Your own mother."

@Adwoa Morgan was concerned:

"Gyimee paa niiii."

Man finds idle land after sending building money

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was heartbroken after visiting a building project he sent millions of dollars to his relatives to build.

The man who lived abroad returned to inspect his house but met idle land. He was spotted in a video very distraught while inspecting his land.

The sequence of events saddened netizens who saw the post. Many criticised the man's relatives for not being loyal to him.

