A video of a Ghanaian man living abroad crying over the harsh weather has surfaced on social media

In the video which has since gone viral, the man was seen working in a warehouse with parts of his jacket covered in snow

Netizens who saw the video greeted the man's comment with mixed reactions as some sympathised with him, while others

A Ghanaian man living abroad has ignited sad feelings on social media after opening up about his struggles.

In a video shared on Instagram, the man lamented the harsh weather conditions in his country of residence.

The man whose identity was not disclosed, was seen in the video working at a warehouse. Portions of the warehouse was frozen and a part of his jacket was covered in ice.

He asked Ghanaians who have relatives abroad to be grateful when their family members send them money, regardless of the amount, since they go through hell to make a living.

"This is what man goes through day in and day out. I'm literally working in a freezer. Look at my jacket. I'm literally working in frozen ice. So don't take a piz, when we send you any small thing from here," he said.

Netizens divided over man living abroad's comment

Netizens who saw his post greeted his comment with mixed reaction. While some sympathised with him, others laughed over the post.

@Bernardo_afr9 wrote:

"We don't need to check ya jacket Blud, ya beard says , say natin, Love."

@hamiltonkay10 wrote:

"Still we will not listen. We will ask for more money aden."

@7riches_ wrote:

"Mate is frozen."

@Rhemalaura wrote:

"My cry."

@ricchkliengods wrote:

"Respect."

@dorothy.ameyaa wrote:

"Which country’s accent is this one?"

realprinc wrote:

"Why are guys outside always complaining about what you go through to make money out there??? Who doesn’t know it’s not an easy task out there… must you always remind your family how ure suffering there??? You ppl should give us a break… no one is forcing you to send any money… these videos annoys me k3k3 … ah.."

@nana_ocran wrote:

"Massa somebody send u there."

@big.bounz wrote:

"Mate go turn ice soon."

@nana_ocran wrote:

"Mk we think small thing u go do video bring am say mk we do what those u Dey send them money be them u for do the video send."

@nathi_bongo wrote:

"We don't care."

@nana_quami_gye_nyame wrote:

"Ghana sef hard iceman it’s everywhere."

@summerpraise123 wrote:

"It's not UK alone. Anyone abroad had to do it because if you don't you will rather sleep outside or starve. He's not covered his neck and that's more dangerous because cold Air can pass there and attack his throat."

@routhcity wrote:

"Dont BREAK UP LION.WEAR YOUR PPE'S."

@accraboy1957 wrote:

"Chale make we think mtchew."

Source: YEN.com.gh