Traders at Kantamanto Market are reconstructing after a recent fire, clearing debris and rebuilding their stalls

The traders have received some donations from notable individuals, including Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

However, netizens who saw videos of how far the traders have rebuilt expressed worry and called on the authorities to act

The traders at Kantamanto market in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly of the Greater Accra region are busily reconstructing the weeks after the place caught fire.

The traders cleared the debris of the fire to one side and started rebuilding so the business could continue.

In a video making rounds on social media, some traders have done small block works to allow them to get their spots back.

Several works of wood can also be seen at the market as they continue to be rebuilt. Many individuals and businesses have donated money and materials to help the traders reconstruct the market.

Some of the people who donated include one of Ghana’s millionaires, Osei Kwame Despite, and the 2024 Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the traders against rebuilding the market and asked them to halt such activity.

Netizens comment on rebuilding of Kantamanto market

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@nana_kwabina said:

“It's disheartening to see that no lessons have been learned from past experiences. The lack of proper planning and infrastructure to prevent future fire outbreaks is alarming. The market authorities must take immediate action to construct a modern market with robust fire safety standards, ensuring the safety of traders, customers, and the surrounding community.”

@iam_twumasi wrote:

“So this one, if fire gas right now, where will Fire Service pass?”

@THEBRAVOSPIRIT said:

“The donation they have received so far can build more than this.”

@ChampionEddy wrote:

“What’s stopping them from rebuilding the market with bricks instead of woods? Ah Ghana 🇬🇭”

@KSnetne said:

“They should be fast with it, I need some cargo pants for an event, i don’t want to go to the boutique na may3 shi😂💔”

@YaaChinese wrote:

“I thought they were advised to hold on. And authorities are watching on? Eii!”

@Eddieburniton1 said:

“It pains when black man refuse to listen to. And moreover the reason why they are in a hurry is because when they don’t work on it faster owners of the land will take back their land.”

Shop owner at Kantamanto hospitalised after fire

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman who owns three shops at Kantamanto was hospitalised after a fire gutted the market.

The woman was shocked when she heard the news and collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital and detained.

Like other traders there, she lost a significant amount of money and products to the fire.

Social media users who saw the post from the woman's daughter wished her mother well and hoped she would recover.

