Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has solidarised with traders affected by the recent fire at Kantamanto Market

Bawumia made a donation of GH¢200,000 and offered his condolences during a visit to the market

The vice president also assured of an investigation into the January 1 incident that affected thousands of traders

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with traders affected by the recent fire at Kantamanto Market.

During a visit to the market, Bawumia offered his condolences and a donation of GH¢200,000 to help with the traders’ recovery.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia donates GH¢200,000 to Kantamanto traders after fire

Source: Getty Images

Bawumia toured the damaged areas, engaging with traders who faced substantial losses after the devastating fire.

Thousands of traders’ stalls were destroyed in the blaze that started at about 10 pm on January 1

The vice president also assured of an investigation into the cause of the fire.

He also pledged to install surveillance cameras at the market to curb crime and ensure safety following the recent fire incident.

“Coming here, I have seen that work has commenced, and I am happy. With the little help we can offer, we will bring that on board to ensure that the market becomes a befitting one. I know you need a lot of items to put up on the market. We will do well to help you with those.”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Titus Glover, accompanied Bawumia on his visit to the market.

Traders have been cleaning up and rebuilding their wooden stalls following the fire.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, the Traders Advocacy group said there was an urgent need for assistance following the fire.

It also said it was actively working with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Trade, Ghana Enterprise Agency and disaster management agencies.

"After assessing the extent of the damage and the immediate needs of the affected traders, Traders Advocacy Group Ghana is urging the next government to promptly get emergency funding to assist traders in rebuilding their businesses."

Akufo-Addo shows sympathy

In his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament on January 3, 2025, President Akufo-Addo also lamented the devastating impact of the fire on the livelihoods of the affected Kantmanto traders.

The president assured them that the government would offer the needed support to help with their rebuild.

Akufo-Addo also revealed that the government has pledged to investigate the cause of the fire. The Ghana National Fire Service has said it has yet to identify a cause of the inferno.

Popular trader laments losses at Kantamanto

YEN.com.gh reported that a man who sold shoes at Kantamanto was left in despair after the fire incident.

In a TikTok video, the man lamented his losses, claiming that he had lost millions of cedis to the fire.

He said all three of his shops had been destroyed by the fire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh