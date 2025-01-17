A video of a young lady expressing joy after she returned to the Kantamanto Market to sell her items has gone viral online

The lady, in an interview, expressed joy to be back to business and appealed to people to buy from her

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady on returning to the market to sell

A Ghanaian lady has inspired many people after announcing that she had resumed her work at the Kantanmanto Market.

This came after she took to her TikTok page and posted a video of herself selling thrift clothes alongside other traders at the Kantamanto Market as construction works were still ongoing.

A Kantamanto trader rejoices as she resumes selling her items at the market. Photo credit: @georginayaadansoa/TikTok

Obviously delighted, the woman said she was confident that business would return to normal and appealed to people to patronise her items.

"We are confident that God will do it for us. Please come and buy from us," she said with a smile.

Background of Kantamanto Market Market fire

The Kantamanto Market fire, which razed hundreds of shops, was reported to have started in the early hours of January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House.

Hundreds of shops were lost to the inferno, leading to the loss of the damage to goods and property worth millions of cedis.

Ghanaians commend the market trader

Social media users who commented on the video expressed joy that the young lady was back to selling her items following the initial fire outbreak. Others also promised to buy from her.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong support Kanta Market victims

Earlier, YEN.con.gh reported that top business moguls, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong, donated items to the victims of the recent Kantamanto market fires.

This comes as a delegation from Despite Media visited the Kantamanto market on behalf to inspect the ongoing rebuilding efforts and support the affected traders.

A truckload of 1240 pieces of roofing sheets to a representative of the Kantamanto Traders Association,

Addressing the media, the traders' association representative shared that Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong's donation had come in at a good time.

