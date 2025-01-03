A Ghanaian woman was hospitalised due to shock after her three shops were destroyed in the Kantamanto market fire on January 2, 2025

The fire caused significant losses for many traders, including her family, who reported losing a substantial amount

Social media users who saw the post from the woman's daughter wished her mother well and hoped she would recover

A Ghanaian woman was admitted to the hospital because of shock after she heard of the fire at Kantamanto, where she owned three shops.

The Kantamanto market fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025. Several traders have lost huge investments, and this has left them devastated.

In a post on X, @lime__black said her mother owns three shops at the Kantamanto market. She added that her mum was hospitalised due to shock.

“Three shops. My mom being hospitalized because of shock wasn’t on my bingo card.”

She added that they had lost a huge amount because of the fire.

“If I tell you the amount that we’ve lost, you won’t believe it.”

However, @lime__black later shared on her timeline that her mother had been discharged.

“My mom is okay. Discharged a couple of hours ago,” she said.

More about the Kantamanta fire outbreak

The Kantamanto fire razed thousands of shops and left several traders with no livelihood.

The Ghana National Fire Service has yet to determine the cause of the fire. However, some traders believe it was not an accident but was caused by unknown persons.

There have been some reports of injuries, but no life has been lost so far.

Netizens commiserate with Kantamanto traders

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on @lime__black's update on her mother. Read them below:

@nickirich14 said:

“This is so sad. I pray your mom recovers speedily and a way appears for her to open her shops up again.”

@onlyoneghana wrote:

“SHE WILL GET WELL SOON.”

@workwithSempele said:

“Sorry Sorry Sorry and if you believe in GOD , may he provide and replace all she has lost because this is not how the year should begin for anyone. sad!”

@readJerome wrote:

“My goodness. Sorry you had to go through this.”

@skeptical_husky said:

“I'm so sorry about all this... I wish her a wholistic and speedy recovery, and a restorative capacity for income.”

@BraAlex3 wrote:

“Idk what to say rn hmm. I pray the God of restoration restores your family. I will pray for you and your family🙏.”

@orunma007 said:

“So sorry ..wishing you and your family speedy recovery and God’s grace.”

@LinaVal_Dede wrote:

“So sorry. I pray for strength for you and your family.”

Kantamanto trader begs Osei Kwame Despite

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Kantamanto market fire has sent an appeal to Osei Kwame Despite.

In a video, the trader said he lost everything in the fire and was pleading with one of Ghana's rich men to support them revamp their businesses.

Netizens who watched the video sympathised with the traders over their huge loss.

