A video of a young lady complaining about the high cost of electricity in Ghana has gained significant attention online

The lady, known as Loren La’Vitta, is an African-American woman who has been living in Ghana for more than a year

Ghanaians on social media, who came across her TikTok video, offered her some pieces of advice

An African-American lady who relocated to Ghana has taken to social media to vent out over the high cost of electricity in the country.

According to the young lady, identified on TikTok as Loren La’Vitta, she had been spending a lot on buying prepaid units for her metre.

An African-American lady in Ghana vents out over high cost of electricity. Photo credit: @lavitttaa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Loren La’Vitta suggested that she had been spending GH¢1,000 on electricity every week.

Sharing her frustrations in a TikTok video, the lady said she used to spend GH¢200 a month on prepaid in her previous apartment which did not have an aircondition (AC).

However, after moving into a better apartment with modern electronic appliances, including an AC, she realised she was spending more on electricity

"You guys would not believe me if I told you, literally, me and my mom and almost spend GH1,000 in a week on electricity. And it's because we didn't know how this AC thing worked," she said

"Before moving into this new place, we didn't have AC. We just had the good old fan. So we were hot. We come here and immediately AC is on and I'm like, oh God. It's been a year since I haven't had AC not realising how expensive this stuff was," she further explained.

Loren La’Vitta further stated that she wished someone had informed her about the cost of using AC in Ghana in terms of electricity usage.

Netizens offer some advice to Loren La’Vitta.

After sharing her ordeal in the TikTok video, some netizens who follow her page offered her some advice on how what to do going forward.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@twistinlife_1 said:

"It’s sometimes the meter you use. I have ac all around my house and we never off it but I pay 200-300 a month . Postpaid meter no illegal also."

@Willingking also said:

"I even have to put off my fridge at night when going to bed and put it back in the next morning. If not, 500gh a month on Electricity. No microwave, no AC."

@Little Hercules commented:

"All the ACs on in every room of your house. You are such a dare devil Lorren."

@Kal Michael also commented:

"Lol only turn mine on when I need to sleep or got a visitor ,the rest of the time is either the fan or open windows."

PURC announces utility tariff adjustment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) of Ghana increased the electricity tariff by 3.02% while water was also adjusted upwards by 1.86%.

The PURC also tasked the utility companies to ensure they meet their revenue collection target of 98%.

This announcement was made in the PURC's last press conference held at its head office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh