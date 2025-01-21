A first-time mother and her husband are in disagreement over the method of delivery for their unborn child

The woman wants a natural delivery and is seeking ways to convince her husband to support her choice

Social media users who saw the post shared their thoughts on the matter and advised the woman on what to do

A married woman and her husband disagreed on the form of delivery for their first child, which the wife is carrying.

The first-time mother said her husband wants her to go for a cesarean section while she wants to go for a normal delivery.

In a post by Silent Beads, the woman said the disagreement has led to arguments in their home, and it does not look like her husband will change his mind.

The woman indicated that she wants to convince her husband to see reason with her.

“My husband wants me to have a CS because, according to him, it's less painful. I want to push. We've argued about it, but it looks like he won't change his mind. It's my first, and I want to know how to convince him to accept the natural way.”

Natural births can be safer than cesarean births, but that doesn’t mean that C-sections aren’t secure. It added that C-sections are a standard procedure and sometimes may be a better and safer delivery method for the parent and baby, depending on the situation.

Netizens comment on couple’s argument on delivery form

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Bismarks Fritz Kumah said:

“He is afraid that the kpekus will open. Tell him to relax. It will open but with time, it will resolve. Natural way is the best way provided there are no complications and you yourself have prepared mentally for it..Good luck sis!”

Gertrude Adei Tennison Razak wrote:

“Pushing is the best. I have experienced both worlds so know what I am saying. After a week or 2 you will be fine after pushing but CS, hmmmm! I still have pains in the area after 21 years.”

Nelly Ohene-Anobah said:

“The pain of CS is aftermath oo, you can ask around. From back to waist pain, also after the anesthesia wears off you will see heaven and earth.”

Phreda Efua wrote:

“I will choose CS any day of my life... i have done 2 CS and i am fine..”

AK SK asked:

“Unless your husband is small down there, I don’t see where this argument is coming from. Is he the one going to give birth?”

Anita Dzifa Owusu said:

“Dude has probably watched some birth videos and is feeling scared of the pain you'll be going through.”

Afi Agbodzi wrote:

“As a woman, you shouldn’t let a man decide for you what you should do with your body.”

Ghanaian woman dies in labour

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a pregnant woman died after her husband insisted he had an agreement with God for his wife to have a natural birth.

According to Ghanaian physician Kookies MD, also known as Dr Wilberforce, the woman suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.

Several social media users who read the post were devastated and shared varied opinions on the matter.

