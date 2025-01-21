A video of a young Ghanaian man sharing his expectations as a University of Cape Coast student has gone viral on social media

Speaking in an interview, he said some persons have told him that he should be ready to attend preps

Netizens who took to the comment sections of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young man

The mood of a young man changed when he was asked how it felt to become a student at the University of Cape Coast(UCC).

The video sighted on the TikTok page of @judyyawa1 showed the young man admitting that he had some concerns.

A young Ghanaian man has opened up on his initial reaction after he gained admission to UCC. Photo credit: @judyyawa1/TikTok @voiceofucc/TikTok

When quizzed on his initial reaction to realising that the University of Cape Coast had offered him admission, he confessed that he was scared.

He explained that people with whom he interacted about his admission gave him the impression that UCC students are bookish, adding that they even attend preps.

"I heard a lot about UCC before coming. They said that once you come, you have to go for preps. I was also told that there tension is here. I heard a lot about UCC, and I was really scared."

He, however, expressed his desire to study hard and graduate with a first class at the end of his four-year stay on campus.

Another first-year student, Emmanuel Mensah, who was interviewed, expressed joy at being a student at the University of Cape Coast.

He said he was particularly enthused about the prospects of studying at UCC due to the university's academic performance coupled with the success chalked up by its alumni in diverse fields of endeavour.

"Due to their academic excellence, that was the main reason why I chose UCC, and I have heard a lot of the school. The students of UCC gain job opportunities. That is why I chose to come here," he told the interviewer.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 500 likes and 27 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on UCC admissions

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared fond memories of UCC. Others also encouraged the freshers to learn hard.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"University of choice. Preps are not compulsory, but I trust you will go for it. Anyway, congrats. Just learn hard, and the sky will surely be the limit."

Alpha stated:

"This is refreshing, I always love your videos."

A fresher in Ucc indicated:

"Come to ATL. I am excited to be a student of UCC."

Girl delights as she gains admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an SHS graduate could not hide her joy after she gained admission to the University of Cape Coast.

A video making waves on TilTok should have excited the lady as she gave her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC and admitted that she was excited but anxious.

She indicated that this was the first time she would be truly independent, free from the control of her family, including her relatives and parents.

Source: YEN.com.gh