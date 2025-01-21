A video of a UK-based man teaching his kids how to eat local Ghanaian food has gone viral on social media

In the video, the man and his kids were seen having what he called a kenkey buffet with assorted proteins

Many Ghanaians who came across the video praised him for instilling culture and traditions into the kids

A UK-based man has taken it upon himself to ensure that his children learn the culture and traditions of his country of origin.

The young man, a content creator identified on his socials as Cooking with Sindaco, does this by introducing the kids, born in the United Kingdom, to some of the traditional Ghanaian dishes.

A UK-based man imbues Ghanaian culture in his kids by teaching them how to eat Ga kenkey. Photo credit: @cookingwithsindaco/TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok showed the UK-based Ghanaian man teaching his children, three girls, how to eat the Ga Kenkey.

In what he termed as "Kenkey buffet," Cooking with Sindaco, a food content creator, and his girls had an adorable family luncheon, where they enjoyed the local meal, originally from the Ga tribe of the Greater Accra Region.

Each of the kids and their father had a ball of Kenkey with pepper and assorted proteins which included some fried eggs.

Before proceeding to savour the Ghanaian food, the UK-based man asked the kids to mention the local names of each item on the dinner table, which they did with a little bit of struggle.

"When we go to Ghana, we will definitely be ready to try all of these stuff," one the girsl said.

Ghanaians praised the UK-based ma.n

The UK-based man's video attracted massive engagements on TikTok with many Ghanaians reacting.

At the time of drafting the report, the video had garnered over 45.1k likes and more than 1.2k comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@DKA said:

"I hope these kids will grow to remember how their Dad love them and do same him."

@ladydoris6 replied:

"They will surely remember same as those whose fathers behaved like King Kong will also remember."

@adjeteyfaisel also said:

"As far as am alive, you will feel good. May you stay long and strong to make them feel gooo."

@user2019211443390 commented:

"Bravo bravo love what am seeing who swallowed saliva throughout the whole video."

@Kobby_Sweetboy also commented:

"This is so cute, the bond between fathers and their daughters is the reason why I am praying to give birth to only girls ."

@anthonioprince16 wrote:

"What a contrast? We dey here eat these but we don’t feel heaven and their over there eating and feeling heaven………. hummm Africa is blessed."

Man travels to Ghana to eat Kenkey

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a young man based in Ghana travelled to Ghana to satisfy his craving for kenkey.

Immediately after he arrived in the country, the young man known as the Gabrit and his friends trooped to a local restaurant to enjoy the traditional Ghanaian dish.

Gabrit, a Ga who relocated to the UK as a teenager, said he had been craving the food for a long time and needed to travel home to eat it.

