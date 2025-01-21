Dr Salwa Abubakari: Fresh Graduate From UDS Dies In A Gory Accident
- Dr Salwa Abubakari, a fresh graduate from the University for Development Studies met her untimely death in a ghastly accident
- The young lady was said to have been hit by a car along the Dungu-UDS road in the Northern Region of Ghana
- Dr Salma, a pharmacist, graduated from the UDS in 2024, where she earned a First-Class degree for her hard work
The University for Development Studies alumni community has been hit with sad news following the passing of a newly graduated medical practitioner, Dr Salwa Abubakari.
The young lady, who is a pharmacist, reportedly lost her life in a gory accident on Monday, January 20, 2025.
This heartbreaking incident occurred on the Dungu road within the Sagnarigu Municipal District of the Northern Region.
The young medical practitioner's death was announced by a Tamale-based content creator, Zolah Malema (@zolahmalema) on X.
Dr Salwa's unfortunate demise has left many of her friends and former classmates devastated.
She was part of the final-year students from the UDS's Medical School who graduated last year, where she was awarded a First-Class Honors.
Netizens eulogise Dr Salma Abubakari
The X post made by Zolah Malema attracted a wave reactions from some netizens who happened to know the young pharmacist.
Gauging from the reactions that greeted the sad news, Dr Salwa Abubakari appeared to have lived a dignified life and was loved by many people in her community.
YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:
@Ajwhyte6 said:
"A woman in my house has been crying since morning cus of her. May Allah have mercy on her soul."
@suhu_yini also said:
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah SWT have mercy on her soul."
@Generalgram1 commented:
"Charle may Allah guide us o, after this I witnessed another tragic accident at Lamashegu, it’s truly sad."
@MuDising also commented:
"Being in Pharma school for good six years and ending up like this is so painful."
@awahabmankind wrote
"Chale this is so disturbing I swear. May Allah have mercy on her soul."
@rahinatu_mm also wrote:
"To Allah we belong and to Him is our return. May Allah have mercy on her and grant her Jannah Aameen."
@HardBoss5 said:
"It’s so sad. She’s my sister. May Allah forgive and grant her Jannah. Amen."
@alleged_blog reacted:
"My bro also died in a road accident on his final year in that same school. I know it’s a coincidence. Buh pray when you’re in that school."
KNUST student dies in bicycle accident
In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sixth-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lost her life in an accident.
The young lady, known as Adzo Ahadzie, was reportedly knocked down by a car while she was riding a bicycle, resulting in her unfortunate demise.
Adzo Ahadzie, a Master of Architecture student, died in a ghastly accident on the evening of July 9, 2024.
Her death left the entire KNUST community heartbroken and devastated.
