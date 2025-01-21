Global site navigation

Dr Salwa Abubakari: Fresh Graduate From UDS Dies In A Gory Accident
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • Dr Salwa Abubakari, a fresh graduate from the University for Development Studies met her untimely death in a ghastly accident
  • The young lady was said to have been hit by a car along the Dungu-UDS road in the Northern Region of Ghana
  • Dr Salma, a pharmacist, graduated from the UDS in 2024, where she earned a First-Class degree for her hard work

The University for Development Studies alumni community has been hit with sad news following the passing of a newly graduated medical practitioner, Dr Salwa Abubakari.

The young lady, who is a pharmacist, reportedly lost her life in a gory accident on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Dr Salwa Abubakari, UDS, medical school, pharmacist, gory accident
Dr Salwa Abubakari, a fresh graduate from UDS dies in a gory accident. Photo credit:@zolahmalema/X & The BBC Ghana/Facebook.
Source: Twitter

This heartbreaking incident occurred on the Dungu road within the Sagnarigu Municipal District of the Northern Region.

The young medical practitioner's death was announced by a Tamale-based content creator, Zolah Malema (@zolahmalema) on X.

Dr Salwa's unfortunate demise has left many of her friends and former classmates devastated.

She was part of the final-year students from the UDS's Medical School who graduated last year, where she was awarded a First-Class Honors.

Netizens eulogise Dr Salma Abubakari

The X post made by Zolah Malema attracted a wave reactions from some netizens who happened to know the young pharmacist.

Gauging from the reactions that greeted the sad news, Dr Salwa Abubakari appeared to have lived a dignified life and was loved by many people in her community.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Ajwhyte6 said:

"A woman in my house has been crying since morning cus of her. May Allah have mercy on her soul."

@suhu_yini also said:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah SWT have mercy on her soul."

@Generalgram1 commented:

"Charle may Allah guide us o, after this I witnessed another tragic accident at Lamashegu, it’s truly sad."

@MuDising also commented:

"Being in Pharma school for good six years and ending up like this is so painful."

@awahabmankind wrote

"Chale this is so disturbing I swear. May Allah have mercy on her soul."

@rahinatu_mm also wrote:

"To Allah we belong and to Him is our return. May Allah have mercy on her and grant her Jannah Aameen."

@HardBoss5 said:

"It’s so sad. She’s my sister. May Allah forgive and grant her Jannah. Amen."

@alleged_blog reacted:

"My bro also died in a road accident on his final year in that same school. I know it’s a coincidence. Buh pray when you’re in that school."

KNUST student dies in bicycle accident

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sixth-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lost her life in an accident.

The young lady, known as Adzo Ahadzie, was reportedly knocked down by a car while she was riding a bicycle, resulting in her unfortunate demise.

Adzo Ahadzie, a Master of Architecture student, died in a ghastly accident on the evening of July 9, 2024.

Her death left the entire KNUST community heartbroken and devastated.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

