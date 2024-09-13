Vanesa Boateng, a brilliant Ghanaian lady, has graduated from Ohio University, one of the top institutions of higher learning abroad

The young lady was awarded a degree in medicine, qualifying her to work as a medical practitioner

Dr Vanesa Boateng expressed delight as she began her official residency in the US

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Vanesa Boateng has made her family proud abroad by excelling in her knowledge pursuit.

Vanesa Boateng has graduated as a medical practitioner from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine of Ohio University in the US.

Dr Vanesa Boateng, a Ghanaian lady graduates from Ohio University as a medical practitioner. Photo credit: @abenaamonae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Having bagged her qualification as a medical practitioner, the young Ghanaian lady has earnestly begun her residency, the next phase after medical school which focuses on providing comprehensive training to new doctors.

Taking to TikTok to celebrate her achievement, Dr Vanesa Boateng expressed gratitude to God for bringing her thus far.

The young Ghanaian lady also expressed her desire to become a renowned physician in the US

"Wow! I can’t believe my first official day of residency is finally here! I’m feeling many emotions but most importantly I feel grateful! There will be many ups and downs but with God there is nothing I cannot accomplish! I can’t wait become the best physician I can be, with my lovely co-residents," she wrote in the caption.

Netizens congratulate Dr Vanesa Boateng

Netizens flooded Dr Vanesa Boateng's TikTok page (@abenaamonae) with congratulatory messages upon spotting her video.

@UnusualBLACKPOLISH said:

"Hi.I have not met you or know you but I am proud of you."

@abenaamonae replied:

"Awww thank you so much! "

@Tonycupid also said:

"Congrats, wish you success in your residency."

@Afedra commented:

"Have a nice day and may you be favored as well, congratulations love."

@efe2371 also commented

@Gud luck abayowa,am so proud of u best of luck ,it’s stressful as a resident but u will make it."

Lady graduates from Oxford

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady also recently graduated from Oxford University in the UK with a master's degree.

Ewuradjoa Sharon, as she is known on social media, resorted to TikTok to celebrate her academic success.

In the TikTok video, Ewuradjoa Sharon recounted a series of events that characterized her studies abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh