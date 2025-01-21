18-year-old gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla has reportedly gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

This comes after completing her high school education last year at St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi

Videos of her first moments at the university have surfaced on social media, impressing scores of fans

Ghanaian singer Odehyieba Priscilla has been admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at St Louis Senior High School.

Odehyieba Priscilla is starting her new journey at KNUST after passing her WASSCE with flying colours. Photo source: OdehyiebaPrisiclla, MotherofNDC.

Source: Facebook

The young singer was among nearly half a million candidates who sat for the high school final exams last year.

Reports indicate that the singer has begun her stint at KNUST as a Business Administration student. One of the singer's fan pages congratulated her on the academic milestone.

Details of her results are still scant. However, the entry requirement for an applicant seeking Business Administration at KNUST is an aggregate of 10.

A video of Odehyieba Priscilla neatly dressed in the official KNUST Business Administration school uniform has surfaced online. In the video, the 18-year-old star was seated among numerous students in a large hall.

The semester officially began for KNUST freshers on January 14, and onboarding processes have already begun.

The singer has yet to officially announce her new milestone to fans.

Odehyieba Priscilla shops for school items

Hints about Odehyieba Priscilla's educational journey began to surface online after she was recently spotted shopping for essential school items.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was excited as she checked out a fancy rice cooker and other electronics including a table-top fridge.

It's unclear whether Odehyieba Priscilla will pause her career to focus on her education. The gospel artiste forayed into the limelight as a child and has spent much of her teenage life as a young star.

She is renowned for her spirit-filled ministrations, and her performances have earned her top endorsements from seasoned gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy.

Ghanaians react to Odehyieba Priscilla at KNUST

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's milestone.

Elshadai Akwasi remarked:

"She should come, we are waiting 💪🏼🚌🙏🏿🙏🏿."

Obaapa Efua Jennifer wrote:

"Wow, we thank God, sister I am so happy for you, may the good Lord grant you and protect you for me 🙏😇❤️."

🥰20th 🦋April🎀❤️ shared:

"Those saying she just completed school and she is continuing her education no, if the money is there do u expect her to stay home for years too😏."

Lilian Boateng noted:

"Please be free with everyone but don't entertain them in your apartment 🥰🥰🙏."

Akua 💞adepa ❤️Berekum🥳🎉 added:

"This life err, someone just completed school last year n she’s continuing this year, I completed school 4 years now n I’m still home 😢."

Dr Likee hails Odehyieba Priscilla

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee had met up with gospel sensation Odehyieba Priscilla.

The actor opened up about his life-changing encounter with the powerful young singer, saying her administration influenced him to quit smoking.

In their interaction, Dr Likee extended his profound admiration for Odehyieba Priscilla.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh