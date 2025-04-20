Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew and Keche Joshua performed for their few loyal fans at their concert in Paris

The celebrity duo interacted with their fans at the much-anticipated Easter concert to mark the resurrection of Christ

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the trending video on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musical duo Keche, consisting of Andrew and Joshua, recently held an Easter concert in Paris that fell short of audience expectations.

A video shared by event blogger Zionfelix showed that the turnout was less than fifty attendees in a closed venue, raising eyebrows among fans.

Keche performs for less than hundred people at their Easter concert in Paris. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Despite the small crowd, the energetic musicians put on a vibrant performance, captivating those present with their popular hits.

The duo showcased stylish outfits for the occasion: Keche Joshua donned a colorful short-sleeved shirt paired with black cargo trousers and a sailor's hat.

Keche Andrew opted for a sleek black sleeveless leather jacket and matching trousers, complemented by Balmain sneakers and stylish accessories.

The video of Keche's performance at their Paris concert is below:

Keche Group performs to sparse crowd in Paris

Some social media users called on music lovers after a video of Keche's recent show in Paris flopped. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

steezman_kk

"Y33kc tour y33kc tour nyinaa. Saa na wei ..hm😭💔."

magikal_gh

"We get long way to go oo😂 Burnaboy just sold out over 80k capacity stadium in same Paris 😂."

baron__raj

"How many people there?."

vha_len_cy

"I want to see the crowd 😢."

quobby_foinest

"But the guy in white doing there😂😂."

king_wonder

"Oh Ghana why you so embarrassing like that is this not beautiful than what patapaa and lilwin doing."

kna_selfcare

"Come on guys what is dis smh 🤦‍♂️😅😅."

c.a_5126

"Herrrr you guys do yawa 😂😂😂😂😂😂 who send you say go do show for outside? I count the people all like 7 including the two of them 😂😂😂."

The video of Keche's performance at their Paris concert is below:

Keche performs for less than hundred people

Keche Andrew called a fan to dance on stage during their Easter concert in Paris.

The video of Keche's performance at their Paris concert is below:

Keche Andrew spends time with his children

Keche Andrew, known for his role in the acclaimed hiplife duo, has shared glimpses of his life as a father.

He is married to Joana Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, and together they have two children a daughter and a young son.

Joana Cudjoe has gained notable recognition for her accomplishments in the mining sector and secured her parliamentary seat by winning the elections against the NPP's Dr. Albert Wiredu Arkoh in 2024.

A video recently surfaced showing Keche Andrew in an all-black Camaro as he took his children to swimming lessons.

He was seen watching proudly from the sidelines, highlighting his role as a dedicated father who actively supports his kids.

The video of Keche Andrew and his kids is below:

Keche and others mourn Ama Endorsed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrities Keche, Charly D, and others who have expressed their sorrow on social media at the purported death of well-known social media influencer Ama Endorsed.

The band shared a picture of Ama Endorsed, conveyed their shock, and lamented her passing. Charly D, an actress, also conveyed her astonishment and wished her a restful sleep.

The news has also caused a lot of people on social media to express grief after bloggers posted photos on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh