An obroni man has travelled from the UK to Ghana to conduct experiments in the market, comparing prices of items and general cost of living.

The obroni man, identified on TikTok as @scruff_brotherss, visited a local market in the country to test how far £1, equivalent to GH¢18, can stretch.

In a video circulating on social media, the obroni man was seen at the Makolar Market in Accra, purchasing items with the money.

He bought bofrot, a fried piece of dough, for GH¢5 and another street snack for GH¢4, bringing the total to GH¢9.

The young obroni also bought a fresh coconut for GH¢5, an apple for GH¢3, some candies for GH¢1, kosua nɛ meko, boiled eggs and pepper, for GH¢3, and a sacket of water, summing up his total purchases to GH¢19.

This means that the obroni man spent beyond his budget of GH¢18 (£1), by GH¢1.

"That's all we got for £1 in Accra's biggest market," he said.

Obroni's video goes viral

The obroni man's video had gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaian's reactions to it.

Some of the reactions to the video, which garnered 26.7k likes and 532 comments, are compiled below:

@Devinebeauty also said:

"Careful with the sachet of water bottled water is better for foreigners your stomach will run."

@Scruff_brotherss replied:

"Thanks for the concern but we’ve been drinking this throughout West Africa for well over a month now."

@Boy_Lyk_Kobby also said:

"Point of correction…. Makola market is the biggest market in greater Accra not Ghana 🇬🇭….. the biggest market in Ghana is the central market in Ashanti region."

@2811111 commented:

"On average, how much do you spend in your country everyday?"

@Scruff_brotherss replied:

"Not much, would be a huge calculation to find the average."

@Nana Vander also commented:

"Hey why don’t you come to Mole Park in the Northern Region . You will experience real life safari."

@Zach Coleman wrote:

"You’ve done well it’s not easy being an obroni in Ghana! Go try kejetia in Kumasi, it’s insane…Makola isn’t too crazy."

