A video of a young man sharing his heartbreak story on social media has surfaced online

In the video, the young man claimed his lover had broken up with him because he bought an iPhone for her, and it was not the colour she wanted

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over it while others criticised the young lady

A young Ghanaian man has shared his heartbreaking story about how his girlfriend broke up with him because of an iPhone.

In a viral TikTok post, the young man claimed he had purchased an iPhone for the lady, but she rejected it.

Ghanaian man laments as lover jilts him. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

He noted that his lover requested a particular phone colour, but he got her another colour for undisclosed reasons.

This infuriated his girlfriend, who walked out on him and later broke up with him.

"She's angry because I bought a blue iPhone 13 mini instead of a red one. So she's broken up with me," he captioned his video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lady rejecting iPhone

Netizens who saw the video of the young man sharing his story expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some laughed over the video, others criticised the young lady for rejecting the phone.

Another group advised the young man to sell the phone or keep it and forget about the lady.

@AG wrote:

"Them no dey sell red phone cover for your area."

@Naj➖Smart wrote:

"Aden w)y3 ewe ne anaa they love red colors."

@URFOINEVILLAGENURSE wrote:

"I was using 14 plus."

@Abeanah Naah wrote:

"Bring it to me if she don't want it."

@Doraful wrote:

"please I like it wai."

@she _remains elorm wrote:

"Ey this boy."

@wome_buio wrote:

"Carry am give mama for house."

@Day One wrote:

"Bro take give mommy."

@Miss Dayan wrote:

"Please bring it to me."

@Miss Smile wrote:

"Go and change the color please."

@Ama Cashout wrote:

"I even want it, bring it to me."

@~¥$Šøñ⚡️💥 -Øf- ⚡️💥Möłęvâ-$¥~ wrote:

"Man no worries wai,there are many gals out there."

@Gideon Acheampong wrote:

"And you are following her, my brother."

@cilla wrote:

"Eiiii how much did she contribute in the purchasing of the phone."

@Buppie wrote:

"Bring it to me please I want it."

@Heart of Amir and Amira wrote:

"Red till casket."

@Rhiches wrote:

"Cry and follow her."

@Armah lovish wrote:

"She is not serious."

@mame_yaa wrote:

"Herr Majesty."

@Ahmed Rahma wrote:

"Forget about her."

Source: YEN.com.gh